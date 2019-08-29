PM Modi to address United Nations on September 27

New Delhi: Pakistan is gearing up to raise the Kashmir issue at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly session, which begins next month.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi has urged the General Assembly to include a letter written by Pakist-an foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Michelle Bachelet Jeria, UN high commissioner for human rights, as an annex to be circulated as a document of the General Assembly under the item entitled “The India-Pakistan question”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the General Assembly on September 27 and is likely to counter the Pakistani propaganda.

While saying Kashmir was at a “decisive” point, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Monday that he will highlight “the plight of Kashmiris” at the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Mr Khan is also likely to speak at United Nations General Assem-bly on September 27, after Mr Modi.