Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 PM Modi to address U ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to address United Nations on September 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Mr Khan is also likely to speak at United Nations General Assembly on September 27, after Mr Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Pakistan is gearing up to raise the Kashmir issue at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly session, which begins next month.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi has urged the General Assembly to include a letter written by Pakist-an foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Michelle Bachelet Jeria, UN high commissioner for human rights, as an annex to be circulated as a document of the General Assembly under the item entitled “The India-Pakistan question”.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the General Assembly on September 27 and is likely to counter the Pakistani propaganda.

While saying Kashmir was at a “decisive” point, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Monday that he will highlight “the plight of Kashmiris” at the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Mr Khan is also likely to speak at United Nations General Assem-bly on September 27, after Mr Modi.

...
Tags: pakistan, prime minister narendra modi, general assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

K.A. Ratheesh

Kollam CPM opposes move to reinstate tainted officer

A campaign was raging on social media demanding action against the vaidyar who has no medical qualifications but treats patients with chronic ailments.

Alappuzha: Mohanan ‘vaidyar’ under police lens

PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kottayam: BJP candidate after talks with allies

Indian Union Muslim League

BJP ploy to hide economic failure: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikkutty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major changes recommended in income tax slab rates by govt panel

The panel submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 19 but it has not been disclosed in the public domain. (Photo: File)

Narada sting tapes case: CBI grills Mukul Roy for two hours

Roy, the former number two of Mamata Banerjee, had a fall out in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam as well as in Narada sting operation. (Photo: PTI/File)

IAF to get 'building blaster' Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September

A Spice 2000 bomb. (Photo: ANI)

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra

Further, he added that light to moderate rains are very likely to occur over isolated places for the next four days in the Rayalaseema region of the state. (Representational image)

Government pushes for development in J&K, announces 50,000 jobs

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham