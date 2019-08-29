Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Pakistan sparks BJP- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan sparks BJP-Congress war

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:07 am IST
I&B minister Prakash Javdekar went to the extent of asking if Mr Gandhi’s mindset had changed due to the change in his constituency.
Rahul Gandhi.
 Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s petition to the United Nations on Kashmir saw the Congress and the BJP engage in a bitter war of words on Wednesday, with each questioning the other’s commitment to nationalism. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned the debate, and said while he had many differences with the government, he knew Pakistan was fomenting violence in the region and Kashmir was an integral part of India. The BJP countered by saying that Mr Gandhi had shamed the nation by his comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

I&B minister Prakash Javdekar went to the extent of asking if Mr Gandhi’s mindset had changed due to the change in his constituency. Having lost the election in his traditional stronghold Amethi, Mr Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, a minority-dominated seat, in Kerala.

 

The heated exchange started shortly after it came to light that Pakistan had in its petition to the UN quoted Mr Gandhi as saying that people were “dying” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul calls Pak prime terror supporter across world
Soon after this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted Wednesday that Kashmir was India’s internal issue and attacked Pakistan for instigating and supporting violence there.

The Congress leader said though he disagrees with the government on many issues, he is clear that Kashmir was an internal issue and there was no room for Pakistan to interfere in it. “There is violence in J&K. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan, which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he added.

The Congress also officially hit out at Pakistan for “mischievously” dragging Mr Gandhi’s name in its petition moved in the UN to justify its “lies” and misinformation on J&K. “The Congress has noticed reports citing an alleged petition moved by the Pakistani government at the UN on J&K, wherein name of Shri Rahul Gandhi has been mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies being spread by Pakistan,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

...
Tags: bjp, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A campaign was raging on social media demanding action against the vaidyar who has no medical qualifications but treats patients with chronic ailments.

Alappuzha: Mohanan ‘vaidyar’ under police lens

PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kottayam: BJP candidate after talks with allies

Indian Union Muslim League

BJP ploy to hide economic failure: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikkutty

P.J. Joseph

PJ Joseph discounts Nisha’s winnability, stakes claim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major changes recommended in income tax slab rates by govt panel

The panel submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 19 but it has not been disclosed in the public domain. (Photo: File)

Narada sting tapes case: CBI grills Mukul Roy for two hours

Roy, the former number two of Mamata Banerjee, had a fall out in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam as well as in Narada sting operation. (Photo: PTI/File)

IAF to get 'building blaster' Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September

A Spice 2000 bomb. (Photo: ANI)

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra

Further, he added that light to moderate rains are very likely to occur over isolated places for the next four days in the Rayalaseema region of the state. (Representational image)

Government pushes for development in J&K, announces 50,000 jobs

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham