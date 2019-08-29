Mamata Banerjee dares Centre to arrest her for criticism

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Central government of using brute force to “scuttle” the voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley, and dared it to arrest her for raising voice against the government.

“What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuttle all voices of dissent in the valley,” she said while addressing a students rally here.

TMC had opposed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Parliament and staged a walkout during the voting early this month.

“If there is an all-party meeting, we would have kept our views. We don’t know where Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are presently,” she said.

Ms Banerjee has on several occasions criticised detention of the three former CMs of Jammu & Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the state.

A bitter critic of the BJP, Ms Banerjee asserted that she would continue to raise her voice against the government and dared it to arrest her for doing so.

The TMC supremo said she “will not bow down before the BJP”.

“All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like ‘yes men’,” the CM said, while addressing a rally here.