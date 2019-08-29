Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Leaders miffed as Ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Leaders miffed as Rahul Gandhi keeps mum on Shashi Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Rahul, who said the controversy was “most unwarranted,” may take up the issue only after he returns to Delhi.
Shashi Tharoor
 Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad, has dashed the hopes of the partymen who wanted strict action against Shashi Tharoor MP for his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul, who said the controversy was “most unwarranted,” may take up the issue only after he returns to Delhi.

KPCC president Mulla-pally Ramachandran and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who were with Rahul on Tuesday, apprised him of the controversy. AICC organising general secretary K. C. Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of the state, Mukul Wasnik, who have been accompanying Rahul, were also present when the topic was brought to his notice.

 

A senior Congress leader told DC that a worried Rahul heard them and said the controversy was “most unwarranted.” Mullapally told him about the show-cause notice issued to Tharoor.

“When Rahul merely nodded his head in rapt attention, Mullapally sought the AICC’s intervention. Tharoor’s praise of Modi has worried the ordinary party workers,” he said. Rahul arrived in Kannur airport on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Wayanad and Nilambur to take stock of the situation following the floods. Though he is no longer active in the AICC, he was told of the controversy.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


