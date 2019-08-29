Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Gujarat: Reports sta ...
Gujarat: Reports state Pak militants may infiltrate; state on high alert

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
The Border Security Force and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies are keeping a close vigil.
Gujarat: The security agencies, on Thursday, have sounded high alert at all ports of the state after the input of infiltration of Pakistani commandos into Indian territory through Kutchh, through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in the state.

The Border Security Force and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies are keeping a close vigil at the key areas such as Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek ausing small boats.

 

Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway.

Tags: pakistan, terror attack
Location: India, Gujarat


