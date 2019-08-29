Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Five-judge Supreme C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five-judge Supreme Court bench to vet Article 370 issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:17 am IST
The court also sought a response from the Centre on a plea by Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin.
Supreme Court of India.
 Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation in two Union territories.

Issuing notices and see-king the Centre’s response to 14 petitions that challenged the abrogation of Article 370, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S.A. Bobde and S. Abdul Nazeer said the matter will be heard by the Constitution Bench in the first week of October 2019.

 

The court brushed aside a plea by solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that the court may not issue notices as it has “cross-border repercussions”.

At this, senior counsel Raju Ramachandran asked: “Does this mean that the Supreme Court of India will not do its duty?”

“We know our duties”, CJI Gogoi said, adding: “We have passed an ord-er, we will not change it.”

The court also sought a response from the Centre on a plea by Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin on the communication blackout.

...
Tags: article 370, union territories, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

K.A. Ratheesh

Kollam CPM opposes move to reinstate tainted officer

A campaign was raging on social media demanding action against the vaidyar who has no medical qualifications but treats patients with chronic ailments.

Alappuzha: Mohanan ‘vaidyar’ under police lens

PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kottayam: BJP candidate after talks with allies

Indian Union Muslim League

BJP ploy to hide economic failure: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikkutty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Visakhapatnam: NST labs have key role in lunar landing

Meanwhile, ISRO’s scientists performed the third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft successfully on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Tight security for Ganesha Chaturthi

The Hyderabad city police is busy giving final touches to the security arrangements for the 11-day mega festival and last minute strategies are being finalised to ensure the festival passes of peacefully.

Traffic to be diverted for V-P’s visit to Hyderabad

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Hyderabad bucks trend, emerges as hub for exam preparation

Students here get coaching in all the price ranges for all the courses, starting from civil services, banking to software jobs and university seats.

Students give Telangana a miss for higher education

Experts say this is because some youngsters prefer to get jobs while others are migrating to other states for higher studies in premier institutes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham