Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Chinmayanand should ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinmayanand should be asked where my daughter is: Parents of missing law student

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 2:10 pm IST
The girl's mother said they got to know their daughter was missing only after watching her video.
An FIR has been registered against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after the law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 An FIR has been registered against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after the law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: Parents of the law student who has gone missing have said that if something untoward happens to them or to their daughter, BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand will be responsible for it.

"Only FIR has been registered against him. He has not been arrested or interrogated. Police should try to recover my daughter. Swamy Chinmayanand should be asked where the girl is. If something untoward happens with us or my daughter, Swamy Chinmayanand will be responsible for it. Police did not register FIR for three days," girl's father said here. Our family is living in fear.

 

The girl's mother said they got to know their daughter was missing only after watching her video.

"In the video she is heard saying that her life is in danger and is blaming the college manager," she said.

"I want my daughter to be back safely. She (girl) told her father that if her phone remains switched off for more than 3-4 hours, know that she was in trouble. Only time will tell If I get justice or not," she added.

An FIR has been registered against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after the law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday.

Chinmayanand has been booked under Section 364 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The girl's family has alleged that the BJP leader is responsible for her disappearance.

A video of the missing girl had gone viral on August 24 in which she had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' has destroyed the lives of many women and he has done the same to her. She also alleged that the person had also threatened to kill her and her parents.

The parents of the girl had told ANI that their daughter went missing after her video accusing Chinmayanad went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand's lawyer has alleged that the BJP leader had received a message on his mobile phone on August 22 from an unknown number demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening that if the money is not given, then they will release an explicit video of the leader.

An FIR has also been lodged against unknown people for allegedly demanding the extortion, the police said.

"On August 22, Chinmayanand received a message demanding Rs 5 crore. An FIR against unknown persons was registered and we are investigating the matter. Her (the girl) father had alleged that she was abducted. An FIR has been lodged against Chinmayanand on his complaint," Shahjahanpur SP S Chanappa said.

He said that the police were working to ensure the safe return of the girl and to arrest the person who allegedly threatened the BJP leader and demanded extortion.

The girl's father has been provided security cover, he said.

The police have also taken a person into custody in connection with the alleged extortion case.

...
Tags: girl missing, swami chinmayanand, bjp, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur


Latest From Nation

Raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq in GM Nagar, Shanofar Ali at Vincent Road, Shamesa Mubin at Slum Clearance Board Apartment, Vincent Road, Mohammad Yasir at Bilal Estate and Saddam Hussain at Palli Street, GM Nagar. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: NIA conducts raids at locations linked to ISIS sympathisers

Talking about Prime Minister's statement at G7, Shiv Sena stated, ‘By saying this, Prime Minister Modi has given a message to the entire world, including Pakistan. Outsiders people should not intervene in matters pertaining to India.’ (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena bats for PoK's liberation like Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday compared Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati to a 'naked' live wire and said whosoever touches her either dies or is destroyed. (Photo: File)

'Untrustworthy': UP minister slams Mayawati, says 'betrays after reaping benefit'

Bhargava reminded that during the last session of Legislative Assembly, in reply to a question posed by him, the administration had accepted the illegal business of sand being carried out even in cities like Bhopal and Indore. (Photo: ANI)

Gopal Bhargava writes to Kamal Nath over illegal sand mining in state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
 

Renault aims to disrupt market, prices hatchback Triber at Rs 4.9 Lakh

The new hatchback with an option of 5-seater and 7-seater (the third row can only seat kids) is available in four trims called RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with more than 20 key features as standard equipment to woo buyers.
 

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

Photo: Representational image
 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: HC dismisses Nalini's plea on premature release

The Madras High Court dismissed on Thursday Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan's plea seeking direction to the state to press the governor decide on its recommendation for premature release of all the seven people, including her, serving life term in the case. (Photo: File)

NIA conducts raid at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu over terror alert

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches across multiple locations here in connection with a recent terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

INX media: Indrani Mukerjea terms Chidambaram's arrest 'good news'

In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: File)

‘Resume immediately’: Officer who quit IAS over Centre's J&K move asked to return

Kannan Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted his resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21. (Photo: Facebook/ @kannan.gopinathan)

By-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

The by-elections were necessitated after the resignations of Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth from the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham