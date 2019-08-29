Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Chandrababu Naidu ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu made crores in AP capital: GVL Narasimha Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Referring to the Polavaram project, Mr Rao alleged corruption by the previous TD government.
Chandrababu Naidu
 Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Alleging misuse of huge amounts of public money in the construction of the capital city of Amaravati and the Polavaram irrigation project, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao demanded that the YSR Congress government book criminal cases against those involved in the misuse.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr Narasimha Rao accused former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of pocketing huge sums of money sanctioned by the Centre for the Amaravati project, and using only part of the money sent for developing the capital city.

 

He criticised Mr Naidu for taking up only temporary buildings at Amavarati even though the Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore, and said that when 5,000 acres were needed for construction of the capital city, land much in excess of this was acquired. He alleged that construction of one sq. ft. cost Rs 10,000 in Amavarati.

Referring to the recent remarks by the state government doubting the suitability of Amaravati as a location for the state capital, the BJP MP demanded that the state government be clear on the issue and wondered about the fate of farmers who had volunteered to give up their land for the new capital.

The development of the capital city was in the purview of the state government and not in the domain of the Centre, he said, so the state government, which has all the evidence with regard to misuse of public money, should book criminal cases on those responsible for it.

With regard to allegations of insider trading in the capital city lands, the BJP leader demanded that the state government disclose how it happened.

Referring to the Polavaram project, Mr Rao alleged corruption by the previous TD government.

He said that head works worth Rs 5,800 crore were entrusted to three companies to execute in which an amount of Rs 2,346 crore was paid in excess, according to a report of an experts’ committee on the issue. He alleged that contractors were paid in advance. He demanded criminal cases be booked against those involved in corrupt practices in this project too.

...
Tags: g.v.l. narasimha rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

K.A. Ratheesh

Kollam CPM opposes move to reinstate tainted officer

A campaign was raging on social media demanding action against the vaidyar who has no medical qualifications but treats patients with chronic ailments.

Alappuzha: Mohanan ‘vaidyar’ under police lens

PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kottayam: BJP candidate after talks with allies

Indian Union Muslim League

BJP ploy to hide economic failure: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikkutty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Satya Pal Malik: J&K identity will be preserved

Satya Pal Malik.

New bunkers, checkposts in Srinagar street corners

Police sources said the additional sandbag bunkers and pillboxes have been set up in Srinagar and other towns mainly to contain public protests and stone-pelting by local youths.

Major changes recommended in income tax slab rates by govt panel

The panel submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 19 but it has not been disclosed in the public domain. (Photo: File)

Narada sting tapes case: CBI grills Mukul Roy for two hours

Roy, the former number two of Mamata Banerjee, had a fall out in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam as well as in Narada sting operation. (Photo: PTI/File)

IAF to get 'building blaster' Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September

A Spice 2000 bomb. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham