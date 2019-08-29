Chandrababu Naidu made crores in AP capital: GVL Narasimha Rao

Vijayawada: Alleging misuse of huge amounts of public money in the construction of the capital city of Amaravati and the Polavaram irrigation project, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao demanded that the YSR Congress government book criminal cases against those involved in the misuse.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr Narasimha Rao accused former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of pocketing huge sums of money sanctioned by the Centre for the Amaravati project, and using only part of the money sent for developing the capital city.

He criticised Mr Naidu for taking up only temporary buildings at Amavarati even though the Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore, and said that when 5,000 acres were needed for construction of the capital city, land much in excess of this was acquired. He alleged that construction of one sq. ft. cost Rs 10,000 in Amavarati.

Referring to the recent remarks by the state government doubting the suitability of Amaravati as a location for the state capital, the BJP MP demanded that the state government be clear on the issue and wondered about the fate of farmers who had volunteered to give up their land for the new capital.

The development of the capital city was in the purview of the state government and not in the domain of the Centre, he said, so the state government, which has all the evidence with regard to misuse of public money, should book criminal cases on those responsible for it.

With regard to allegations of insider trading in the capital city lands, the BJP leader demanded that the state government disclose how it happened.

Referring to the Polavaram project, Mr Rao alleged corruption by the previous TD government.

He said that head works worth Rs 5,800 crore were entrusted to three companies to execute in which an amount of Rs 2,346 crore was paid in excess, according to a report of an experts’ committee on the issue. He alleged that contractors were paid in advance. He demanded criminal cases be booked against those involved in corrupt practices in this project too.