Case registered against Azam Khan, others for forcing family to vacate home

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
The case has been registered under Sections 452, 354, 389, 305, 448, 427, 504, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Rampur: A case was registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and several others on Thursday here for allegedly forcing a family to vacate their home.

The case has been registered under Sections 452, 354, 389, 305, 448, 427, 504, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

The alleged incident took place on October 15, 2016.

In his complaint, the complainant Munne has alleged that on that day a mob of around 25-30 unidentified people and others attacked his house, broke into it and began to throw the belongings out.

The complainant also alleged that they thrashed him. They said that the place belonged to Azam Khan and that a school will be built here, the complainant has said in the FIR.

Munne has complained that after looting the belongings, his house was bulldozed. He also said the police refused to register a case at that time.

Tags: samajwadi party, azam khan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


