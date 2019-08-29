Bihar: Mokama MLA Anant Singh sent to 2-day police remand

An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Barh Court on Wednesday granted two-day remand to Bihar police for Independent MLA Anant Singh, who was booked in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence.

Singh is currently in lodged in Beur jail.

The Mokama MLA had surrendered before Saket Court in New Delhi on August 23. He was on the run since an AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition and grenade was recovered from his residence on August 16.

An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act.