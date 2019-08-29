Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 ‘Assam govt ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Assam govt targeting NRC authority to hide its failures’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Close watch kept on social media to avoid spread of rumours.
At the request of the Assam government to deploy extra forces in the state before publication of the NRC, the Centre has sent 51 companies, most of which have reached the state.
Guwahati: With the stage set for publication of the final National Register of Citizens on Saturday, the state government in close coordination with the Union home ministry has taken several steps to avert any law and order problem after the publication of the NRC.

Saying that the Centre had sent back the paramilitary forces withdrawn from Assam to be deployed in J&K, security sources said 55 companies of Central forces were withdrawn from the state just before the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and the abrogation of Article 370.

 

Security sources said the police and security forces had been constantly monitoring the situation and a close watch was kept on the social media so that no one can instigate people by spreading rumours.

The Unified Command of security forces also reviewed the situation and vulnerable areas of the state were identified. Forces are being deployed after assessing the vulnerability of different areas. The security sources said adequate forces were being deployed in the state and there should not be any law and order problem in any part of Assam.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also in charge of the home department, said he is sure there wouldn’t be any law and order problem in the state after publication of the NRC.

The security and intelligence agencies have not got any input from any part of the state about members of any outfit planning to create trouble in the state.
Other state government agencies have started work on handling the post-NRC publication scenario.

...
Tags: national register of citizens, j&k, article 370
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


