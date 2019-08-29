Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Amit Shah urges wome ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah urges women to shun plastic bags in order to save environment

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
Shah said the Centre was also mulling to take strong steps to stop the production of single-use plastic in a bid to save the environment.
'I urge all the women to stop the use of plastic bags while going out for shopping. Instead, they can carry a cloth bag, which would last for 10 years,' Shah said. (Photo: File)
 'I urge all the women to stop the use of plastic bags while going out for shopping. Instead, they can carry a cloth bag, which would last for 10 years,' Shah said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged women not to use plastic bags and suggested that they carry cloth bags for shopping.

Shah said the Centre was also mulling to take strong steps to stop the production of single-use plastic in a bid to save the environment.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve of Swachh Bharat (clean India). But, plastic is the biggest hindrance in realising that vision, he said.

Shah was addressing a gathering near Gujarat Science City, Indian Express reported.

"Sisters who carry home vegetables purchased in plastic bags, might perhaps not know that these bags prevent seepage of water into the ground. Our society that considers cow as mother, cannot imagine the pain it goes through after kilograms of plastic that it has ingested is taken out from its stomach,” he told a gathering organised near Gujarat Science City that falls under this Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

"That is why our PM, in his Independence Day speech, urged the citizens to take up a movement against plastic from October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary)," Shah said.

"I urge all the women to stop the use of plastic bags while going out for shopping. Instead, they can carry a cloth bag, which would last for 10 years," he said.

...
Tags: amit shah, plastic
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

As per the orders of Supreme Court, the final NRC list is scheduled to be published on August, 31. (Representational image)

Security beefed up in Assam ahead of NRC final list on August 31

The Congress party also stated that the damages in the flood-affected areas are more than Rs 32,000 crores. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka floods: Cong demands release of Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief

‘While the booth elections will be conducted from October 10 to October 30, the district units elections will be held in November and state elections will be held thereafter,

Elections for BJP national president to be held in December: JP Nadda

Meerut Circle Officer, Sanjeev Deshwal said, ‘We are scanning the CCTV footage to find out the accused persons.’ (Photo: ANI)

Meerut: 5 govt officials injured due to stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security beefed up in Assam ahead of NRC final list on August 31

As per the orders of Supreme Court, the final NRC list is scheduled to be published on August, 31. (Representational image)

Meerut: 5 govt officials injured due to stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive

Meerut Circle Officer, Sanjeev Deshwal said, ‘We are scanning the CCTV footage to find out the accused persons.’ (Photo: ANI)

'Welcome to New India': Jairam Ramesh on HC's decision for arrested activist

'Truly bizarre that somebody is being asked by a judge of the Bombay High Court to explain why he has a copy of Tolstoy's War & Peace, a true classic. And to think Tolstoy was a major influence on the Mahatma. Welcome to New India!' Ramesh tweeted. (Photo: File)

Bank frauds take 74pc leap to Rs 71,543 crore in FY19: RBI annual report

On the other hand, the RBI balance sheet expanded by 13.42 percent to Rs 41.03 lakh crore while its income soared by 146.59 percent to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in 2018-19, the central bank said in its Annual Report. (Photo: File)

'Saffron party has cheated devotees in name of new legislation,': Kerala CM

'Where are those who claimed that they will bring out a new law with regard to Sabarimala matter? Now they (BJP) are saying that it is not possible. Have they not cheated those who had trusted them?' Vijayan asked. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham