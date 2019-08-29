Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 All cases withdrawn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All cases withdrawn from Patna HC judge who criticised colleagues, lower courts

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 4:01 pm IST
11 judges, who suspended his order expressed anguish, said he exceeded his jurisdiction, his comments were unwarranted, uncalled for.
While making these sharp comments, Justice Rakesh Kumar ordered that a copy of his order be served to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Law Ministry. (Photo: PTI)
 While making these sharp comments, Justice Rakesh Kumar ordered that a copy of his order be served to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Law Ministry. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: All the cases handled by Justice Rakesh Kumar, a senior Patna High Court judge, have been withdrawn after he publicly hit out at other judges and the High Court administration while hearing a corruption case against a former IAS officer. An 11-judge bench of the High Court has also suspended Justice Rakesh Kumar's order and ruled that no action ordered by him will be taken, reported NDTV.

"All matters pending before Justice Rakesh Kumar, sitting singly including tired up/part heard or otherwise stand withdraw with immediate effect," the Patna High Court Chief Justice said in a notice issued on Wednesday.

 

Earlier in the day, Justice Kumar, while hearing the bail plea of a corruption-accused former IAS officer, KP Ramiah, had questioned how he was granted bail by a lower court when the High Court as well as Supreme Court had rejected his request for protection from arrest because of the gravity of the allegations.

The retired IAS officer is accused of embezzling upwards of Rs 5 crore from the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission, a government scheme for backward castes. After his pre-arrest bail request was rejected by the High Court and Supreme Court, he had surrendered before the lower court, which granted him bail in May, reported NDTV.

Justice Kumar said a "corrupt officer" like Ramaiah secured bail as a vacation judge heard his case in place of the regular judge of the Vigilance Court, who was away for a day.

Justice Kumar also alleged that the full bench of the Patna High Court had taken a very lenient view towards cases that have been passed up from judges of the lower judiciary. "Despite my opposition, a judge facing serious charges was let off with minor punishment instead of exemplary punishment," Justice Kumar said in his order.

He also remarked that crores of rupees were spent on the furnishings of judges' homes from the taxpayer's money.

While making these sharp comments, the judge ordered that a copy of his order be served to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Law Ministry.

But after the Chief Justice's order taking away his cases, even the copy of the judgement delivered by Justice Kumar was withdrawn. The 11 judges who suspended his order today expressed anguish and said Justice Kumar had exceeded his jurisdiction, that most of his comments were unwarranted and uncalled for.

...
Tags: patna high court, justice rakesh kumar, justice, insulting, criticised
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The Minister also informed that after Ladakh, his ministry will shift its focus on Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Centre to set up tourism office in Ladakh soon

The alleged incident took place on October 15, 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Case registered against Azam Khan, others for forcing family to vacate home

In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post. (Photo: File)

Unfit for post of J&K governor: Adhir Chowdhury attacks Satya Pal Malik

TMC, which has been stunned by BJP's impressive performance in general elections winning 18 of 42 seats from the state, will take another major blow to its image if more of its members are arrested in the run-up to the 2021 polls. (Photo: ANI)

CBI seeks LS Speaker's nod to charge 3 TMC MPs in Narada sting op: reports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
 

Renault aims to disrupt market, prices hatchback Triber at Rs 4.9 Lakh

The new hatchback with an option of 5-seater and 7-seater (the third row can only seat kids) is available in four trims called RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with more than 20 key features as standard equipment to woo buyers.
 

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

Photo: Representational image
 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to set up tourism office in Ladakh soon

The Minister also informed that after Ladakh, his ministry will shift its focus on Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Case registered against Azam Khan, others for forcing family to vacate home

The alleged incident took place on October 15, 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad

The Home Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e-buses here. (Photo: ANI)

Need Chidambaram's custody to unearth conspiracy: ED to SC

The ED told the Supreme Court Thursday and said it needed custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media money case under PMLA. (Photo: File)

INX case: Money-laundering an offence to nation, ED wants Chidambaram too

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham