After SC nod, Sitaram Yechury to visit J&K today

New Delhi: After a go-ahead from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will go to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to visit his party colleague former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami.

The court, while allowing Mr Yechury to visit the state, warned him not to use the visit for any “political purpose”. The green signal came after a habeas corpus petition was filed by the CPI(M).

Mr Yechury was earlier twice detained at Srinagar airport while trying to enter Kashmir.

The second time the CPI(M) general secretary had accompanied Opposition leaders led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Yechury on his part said he would do “whatever needs to be done” on the basis of his visit.

“I had filed a petition in Supreme Court for the production of Yusuf Tarigami. The court has now permitted me to visit Tarigami and report to the court on his health condition and from there the case will proceed further. So the case is not closed as this is an interim order,” Mr Yechury said.

“Once I return, the case will go on further. I will try to meet Tarigami and with this order the authorities should facilitate my visit. I am proceeding tomorrow in accordance with the court’s order. We will do whatever needs to be done on the basis of my visit,” he added.

The CPI(M) general secretary said he would file an affidavit before the Supreme Court on his return.

The party had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, which says a person has the right to move the Supreme Court (and high courts also) to get his fundamental rights protected.