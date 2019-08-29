Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 After SC nod, Sitara ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After SC nod, Sitaram Yechury to visit J&K today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Mr Yechury was earlier twice detained at Srinagar airport while trying to enter Kashmir.
Sitaram Yechury.
 Sitaram Yechury.

New Delhi: After a go-ahead from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will go to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to visit his party colleague former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami.

The court, while allowing Mr Yechury to visit the state, warned him not to use the visit for any “political purpose”. The green signal came after a habeas corpus petition was filed by the CPI(M).

 

Mr Yechury was earlier twice detained at Srinagar airport while trying to enter Kashmir.

The second time the CPI(M) general secretary had accompanied Opposition leaders led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.  

Mr Yechury on his part said he would do “whatever needs to be done” on the basis of his visit.

“I had filed a petition in Supreme Court for the production of Yusuf Tarigami. The court has now permitted me to visit Tarigami and report to the court on his health condition and from there the case will proceed further. So the case is not closed as this is an interim order,” Mr Yechury said.

“Once I return, the case will go on further. I will try to meet Tarigami and with this order the authorities should facilitate my visit. I am proceeding tomorrow in accordance with the court’s order. We will do whatever needs to be done on the basis of my visit,” he added.

The CPI(M) general secretary said he would file an affidavit before the Supreme Court on his return.

The party had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, which says a person has the right to move the Supreme Court (and high courts also) to get his fundamental rights protected.

...
Tags: supreme court, cpi(m), sitaram yechury
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

K.A. Ratheesh

Kollam CPM opposes move to reinstate tainted officer

A campaign was raging on social media demanding action against the vaidyar who has no medical qualifications but treats patients with chronic ailments.

Alappuzha: Mohanan ‘vaidyar’ under police lens

PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kottayam: BJP candidate after talks with allies

Indian Union Muslim League

BJP ploy to hide economic failure: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikkutty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Satya Pal Malik: J&K identity will be preserved

Satya Pal Malik.

New bunkers, checkposts in Srinagar street corners

Police sources said the additional sandbag bunkers and pillboxes have been set up in Srinagar and other towns mainly to contain public protests and stone-pelting by local youths.

Major changes recommended in income tax slab rates by govt panel

The panel submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 19 but it has not been disclosed in the public domain. (Photo: File)

Narada sting tapes case: CBI grills Mukul Roy for two hours

Roy, the former number two of Mamata Banerjee, had a fall out in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam as well as in Narada sting operation. (Photo: PTI/File)

IAF to get 'building blaster' Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September

A Spice 2000 bomb. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham