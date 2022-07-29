Telangana's medical colleges and hospitals lack infra

Most severely impacted by the lack of infrastructure are the eight new medical colleges in Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Vikarabad. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Several medical colleges and hospitals across the state lack adequate infrastructure, including critical diagnostic equipment such as CT scan and MRI machines, medicines, and

even proper buildings.

Most severely impacted by the lack of infrastructure are the eight new

medical colleges in Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy,

Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Vikarabad.

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), which has organised a protest across 17 medical colleges, said that the lack of infrastructure is the biggest challenge that doctors working in government hospitals are facing.

Most hospitals don’t have a CT scan or an MRI equipment, said a doctor in a medical college.

Nitrous oxide, which is needed for medical treatments, is in low supply in several hospitals. There is a dearth of medical supplies as well, but the doctor stated that the government had assured the medical fraternity that it was in the process of acquiring medicines.

Another government doctor from Hyderabad said the specialty buildings for several of the new medical institutions have not yet been built. In Nalgonda, the construction of a building for a medical college started only recently while it is nearing completion in Suryapet. In Hyderabad as well, a sizable portion of Niloufer Hospital is still under development.

The Ramagundam Medical College only has 120 beds, despite the fact

that more than 300 beds are required to serve the number of patients who visit the hospital. There should be six operating rooms in the hospital, but there are only two. There is only one office designated for the Superintendent and the Principal due to a lack of adequate buildings.

In Mancherial district hospital, certain instruments and equipment for

specialised surgery are lacking. These are just a few of the numerous problems that the state’s medical colleges face.

Members of TTGDA stated that the shortage of manpower that many hospitals have been experiencing as a result of the government's sluggish recruitment process is made worse by the lack of

infrastructure.