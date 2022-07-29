  
Prabhakar: KCR, KTR failed to avert Hyderabad floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 29, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2022, 9:41 am IST
 BJP Telangana state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar (DC)

HYDERABAD: Former MLA and BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao who both held municipal portfolios, for failing miserably to take preventive measures to avert the city’s flood situation.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office on Thursday, Prabhakar, said that while most localities in Hyderabad were inundated and people were living in fear due to the Musi River’s spate, the TRS government did nothing to alleviate the suffering of the people. He stated that despite Supreme Court and High Court orders to the HMDA and other relevant departments to protect water bodies in the twin cities, the Telangana state government did not take any steps to protect the same.

“Let alone protecting the water tanks, the government had failed to remove silt from them. As a result, floodwaters reached residential areas. The authorities could not prevent illegal layouts in the city. Why is the TRS government failing to remove silt from Hyderabad’s water tanks under the Mission Kakatiya scheme,” he wondered.

