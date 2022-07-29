  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2022 New guidelines from ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New guidelines from August 1 on revision of electoral rolls: CEO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 29, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2022, 12:18 am IST
The voters who get enrolled in the electoral rolls should submit their Aadhaar number by April 1, 2023 on a voluntary basis. Else, their names would not be deleted from the rolls. (AP)
 The voters who get enrolled in the electoral rolls should submit their Aadhaar number by April 1, 2023 on a voluntary basis. Else, their names would not be deleted from the rolls. (AP)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s chief electoral officer Mukesh Meena has announced that new guidelines will come into force for revision of electoral rolls from Aug. 1.

He stated on Thursday that the Election Commission has made certain changes for registration of voters and in the various Forms.

Form-6 will be used for enrolling new voters. Form-7 is for deletion of voter’s name, for which a death certificate is to be attached. Form-8 is for change of voter’s name within and among Assembly segments, for issue of new voter ID card and also to identify physical disability of such voters.

The voters who get enrolled in the electoral rolls should submit their Aadhaar number by April 1, 2023 on a voluntary basis. Else, their names would not be deleted from the rolls.

For the benefit of the already registered voters, the ECI had introduced Form-6B to enable them submit their Aadhaar number, The new form would be available on web portals like ECI and others by July end.

Voters can submit Form-6B either online or offline to the ECI.

The CEO said the booth level officer would visit the houses of the voters to collect Aadhaar numbers and special camps would also be held for submission of Aadhaar numbers. However, voters who are not able to submit their Aadhaar numbers may avail any one of the 11 alternative documents mentioned in Form-6B, to submit their Aadhaar number.

The CEO promised confidentiality for the Aadhaar numbers submitted by the voters as per norms.

...
Tags: electoral rolls, mukesh meena
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Officials said that this new provision will boost ECI’s efforts to enrol new young voters. (PTI/Representational Image)

Early enrolment set to boost Telangana's electoral list

The accused informed police that his parents were aware of his marriages and encouraged him to do so. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

AP man held for marrying five women

Congress leader Bomma Sriram. (Photo: Facebook)

Congress ignoring lower rungs of society: Bomma

The government and private hospitals in united Karimnagar district are witnessing a huge rush of patients from Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts, as also from Mancherial district, especially of those suffering from dengue fever. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Rise in dengue cases; district administration on high alert



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Vice President poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

PM Narendra Modi with NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the filing of nomination papers of Dhankar for vice-presidential elections, at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India's new President to be declared today

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI)

PM Modi hails India's 200 crore COVID vaccination feat

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->