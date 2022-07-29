New guidelines from August 1 on revision of electoral rolls: CEO

The voters who get enrolled in the electoral rolls should submit their Aadhaar number by April 1, 2023 on a voluntary basis. Else, their names would not be deleted from the rolls. (AP)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s chief electoral officer Mukesh Meena has announced that new guidelines will come into force for revision of electoral rolls from Aug. 1.

He stated on Thursday that the Election Commission has made certain changes for registration of voters and in the various Forms.

Form-6 will be used for enrolling new voters. Form-7 is for deletion of voter’s name, for which a death certificate is to be attached. Form-8 is for change of voter’s name within and among Assembly segments, for issue of new voter ID card and also to identify physical disability of such voters.

The voters who get enrolled in the electoral rolls should submit their Aadhaar number by April 1, 2023 on a voluntary basis. Else, their names would not be deleted from the rolls.

For the benefit of the already registered voters, the ECI had introduced Form-6B to enable them submit their Aadhaar number, The new form would be available on web portals like ECI and others by July end.

Voters can submit Form-6B either online or offline to the ECI.

The CEO said the booth level officer would visit the houses of the voters to collect Aadhaar numbers and special camps would also be held for submission of Aadhaar numbers. However, voters who are not able to submit their Aadhaar numbers may avail any one of the 11 alternative documents mentioned in Form-6B, to submit their Aadhaar number.

The CEO promised confidentiality for the Aadhaar numbers submitted by the voters as per norms.