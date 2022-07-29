IMD: Heavy rains likely in parts of TS

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for several districts for Saturday, and for a few districts on Friday. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Met department has issued a yellow alert for several districts for Saturday, and for a few districts on Friday. Both the city and the state received only light to moderate amounts of rainfall on Thursday.

As per the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow warning has been issued as heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural districts.

In Hyderabad on Thursday, as of 7 pm, Venkateshwara Colony in Banjara Hills received the highest rainfall of 41 mm, while Raidurg got 37.8 mm and BHEL factory got 27.8 mm. Across the state, while Chandur in Nizamabad district received 102.5 mm of rain until 7 pm, the next highest rainfall was only 53.3 mm at Pembi in Nirmal district, followed by 49 mm and 43.8 mm in Machapur and Lingampet of Kamareddy district.

As per the IMD’s forecast for Hyderabad for Friday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely in parts of the city.