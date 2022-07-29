HPCL forces petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ at higher cost in AP

State-owned oil marketing company, HPCL, issued directions to petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ and fixed targets for them. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Vijayawada: People having petrol vehicles are facing fresh trouble as they are being forced to purchase ‘power petrol’ at high cost, burning a big hole in their pockets, in fuel stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, state-owned oil marketing company, HPCL, issued directions to petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ and fixed targets for them. It even advised them to persuade vehicle users to purchase it, stating that such petrol will give extra mileage, sans carbon deposit, guaranteed smooth ride/drive and even offers better pick-up.

However, the difference in price between the two types of petrol is a matter of concern. Normal petrol costs Rs 112.26 per litre while the power petrol costs Rs 117.79.

HPCL reportedly intends to offset its loss to the tune of Rs nine on petrol per litre and Rs 25 on diesel per litre.

State-owned oil marketing companies like BPCL and HPCL imposed ration on supply of both petrol and diesel to the petroleum traders, making several fuel stations to go dry, causing hardships to the people to get fuel for their vehicles.

Subsequently, they stopped supply of fuels on credit basis, forcing the petroleum traders to pay cash in advance and get supplies and IOCL also announced that it would not supply fuels on credit basis from July-end.

Recently, the HPCL fired a fresh salvo asking the petroleum traders to sell power petrol at any cost if they want to ensure regular supply of fuels. On an average, if a petroleum trader sells 1,000 litres of petrol, he must sell 200 to 300 litres of power petrol.

Unable to bear the pressure from sales executives of the HPCL to fulfill the target, a petroleum trader offered an incentive of Rs 100 for sale of 500 litres of power petrol to those manning his fuel station. Price conscious consumers questioned this sale when normal petrol was available.

Meanwhile, the AP Federation of Petroleum Traders wrote to the HPCL authorities complaining about the pressure for sale of power petrol.