  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2022 HPCL forces petroleu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HPCL forces petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ at higher cost in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Jul 29, 2022, 11:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2022, 11:17 pm IST
State-owned oil marketing company, HPCL, issued directions to petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ and fixed targets for them. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 State-owned oil marketing company, HPCL, issued directions to petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ and fixed targets for them. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Vijayawada: People having petrol vehicles are facing fresh trouble as they are being forced to purchase ‘power petrol’ at high cost, burning a big hole in their pockets, in fuel stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, state-owned oil marketing company, HPCL, issued directions to petroleum traders to sell ‘power petrol’ and fixed targets for them. It even advised them to persuade vehicle users to purchase it, stating that such petrol will give extra mileage, sans carbon deposit, guaranteed smooth ride/drive and even offers better pick-up.

However, the difference in price between the two types of petrol is a matter of concern. Normal petrol costs Rs 112.26 per litre while the power petrol costs Rs 117.79.

HPCL reportedly intends to offset its loss to the tune of Rs nine on petrol per litre and Rs 25 on diesel per litre.

State-owned oil marketing companies like BPCL and HPCL imposed ration on supply of both petrol and diesel to the petroleum traders, making several fuel stations to go dry, causing hardships to the people to get fuel for their vehicles.

Subsequently, they stopped supply of fuels on credit basis, forcing the petroleum traders to pay cash in advance and get supplies and IOCL also announced that it would not supply fuels on credit basis from July-end.

Recently, the HPCL fired a fresh salvo asking the petroleum traders to sell power petrol at any cost if they want to ensure regular supply of fuels. On an average, if a petroleum trader sells 1,000 litres of petrol, he must sell 200 to 300 litres of power petrol.

Unable to bear the pressure from sales executives of the HPCL to fulfill the target, a petroleum trader offered an incentive of Rs 100 for sale of 500 litres of power petrol to those manning his fuel station. Price conscious consumers questioned this sale when normal petrol was available.

Meanwhile, the AP Federation of Petroleum Traders wrote to the HPCL authorities complaining about the pressure for sale of power petrol.

...
Tags: hpcl, andhra pradesh news, power petrol
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Doctors held a meeting in Guntur on Friday and decided to express their unwillingness to join APVVP by arguing that they were working at present under the control of the directorate of medical education and do not want any change. (Representational Photo: DC Photo)

Govt doctors not willing to join Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

With the monsoon in full force, hawkers and sellers are being forced to sell their wares while taking cover under trees or in small tents set up alongside the road. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Heavy rains wash out hawkers’ business

Musi beautification works carried out at a cost Rs 11 crore were washed away in the recent flood caused by heavy rains in the city and on its outskirts. (Photo:DC)

Floods wash away Rs 11 crore Musi beautification works

The GHMC staff has chopped dozens if trees at Indira Park in the heart of the city to construct a tennis court on the premises allegedly without taking permission from the forest department. — Representational Image/DC File Photo

GHMC chops at Indira Park for tennis court



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Agniveer Airforce recruitment exam begins amid tight security

Aspirants wait in a queue before appearing for the Armed Forces recruitment exam 'Agniveer', at an examination centre in Kanpur, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI )

SC upholds ED's powers under stringent PMLA

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->