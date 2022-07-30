  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2022 Five PRLIS workers d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five PRLIS workers die as container falls from crane

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 30, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 12:21 am IST
The crane was carrying the container which had material to put in pillars. The rope snapped and the material fell on the victims. (Representational Image: PTI)
 The crane was carrying the container which had material to put in pillars. The rope snapped and the material fell on the victims. (Representational Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Five workers died on the spot after a container that was being carried by a crane fell on them at a workspot of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS) located at Redamanagadda locality of Kollapur police limits in Nagarkurnool district. The victims are natives of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Kollapur inspector B. Venkat Reddy said about 1,000 workers were working at the site when the container fell at the pump house of the project. The crane was carrying the container which had material to put in pillars. The rope snapped and the material fell on the victims. Venkat Reddy said a case of negligence causing death was registered and a probe was taken up.

The bodies of five persons were shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for post mortem. The police would hand over bodies to their family members.

The deceased were identified as Srinu, Praveen, Kamlesh, Sonu and Balanath, natives of Bihar and Jharkhand. Another worker suffered serious injuries.

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed grief over the deaths of the construction workers and demanded that the state government provide compensation for the families of the victims.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP A. Revanth Reddy also demanded compensation for the victims’ family members and said the government should take action on the officials for their negligence.

...
Tags: palamuru-ranga reddy lift irrigation scheme, guest workers, accident news, telangana news, hyderabad news, accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

D.G. Narasimha Rao, TS Secretariat member of the CPM, said, “In this particular jurisdiction, there are 40,000 applicants, who are eligible. We urge the MRO to verify the applications and announce the list of eligible persons.” (DC file photo)

2BHK applicants stage protest demanding list of beneficiaries

News

Boundary wall of Hyderabad's century-old Darulshifa school collapses due to rains

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. (DC)

Scindia suggested BJP cadre to use social media to reach people

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, if the vehicle stops and causes hindrance to the free flow of traffic you are liable to be penalised. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Vehicles creating traffic problems can be penalised



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

SC upholds ED's powers under stringent PMLA

Supreme Court (PTI)

Agniveer Airforce recruitment exam begins amid tight security

Aspirants wait in a queue before appearing for the Armed Forces recruitment exam 'Agniveer', at an examination centre in Kanpur, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI )
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->