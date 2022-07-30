Five PRLIS workers die as container falls from crane

The crane was carrying the container which had material to put in pillars. The rope snapped and the material fell on the victims. (Representational Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Five workers died on the spot after a container that was being carried by a crane fell on them at a workspot of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS) located at Redamanagadda locality of Kollapur police limits in Nagarkurnool district. The victims are natives of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Kollapur inspector B. Venkat Reddy said about 1,000 workers were working at the site when the container fell at the pump house of the project. The crane was carrying the container which had material to put in pillars. The rope snapped and the material fell on the victims. Venkat Reddy said a case of negligence causing death was registered and a probe was taken up.

The bodies of five persons were shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for post mortem. The police would hand over bodies to their family members.

The deceased were identified as Srinu, Praveen, Kamlesh, Sonu and Balanath, natives of Bihar and Jharkhand. Another worker suffered serious injuries.

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed grief over the deaths of the construction workers and demanded that the state government provide compensation for the families of the victims.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP A. Revanth Reddy also demanded compensation for the victims’ family members and said the government should take action on the officials for their negligence.