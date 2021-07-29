Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2021 Two Srisailam dam cr ...
Two Srisailam dam crest gates lifted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 29, 2021, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 7:19 am IST
Srisailam dam chief engineer Muralinath Reddy said that the reservoir is steadily getting an average inflow of 3,00.000 cusecs
Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy along with water resources officials offered customary Ganga Harathi before the gates were lifted. — DC file photo
KURNOOL: Authorities at Dr. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Srisailam dam lifted two radial crest gates on Wednesday evening and allowed floodwater to cascade through the spillway. The decision has been taken as the reservoir is brimming with water with a depth of 882.10 feet against the total height of 885 feet. The net realized inflow at the reservoir was 4,61,546 cusecs, which have been contributed by the Jurala project on Krishna with a quantum of 3,82,523 cusecs and Sunkesula on Tungabhadra river chipping in with 79,023 cusecs.

Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy along with water resources officials offered customary Ganga Harathi before the gates were lifted. Srisailam Devasthanam executive officer KS Rama Rao and temple priests participated in the event.

 

With Andhra Pradesh Genco Power House resuming power generation, 31,356 cusecs of water were recorded as an outflow from the unit while TS Power House is letting out 35,315 causes. Pothireddy padu head regulator was taking 12,000 cusecs of Krishna water, while Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy lift irrigation drew 1600 cusecs followed by Malyal- Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanth another 20225 cusecs. With this, the total outflows stood at 82,297 cusecs.

Srisailam dam chief engineer Muralinath Reddy, speaking to Deccan Chronicle said that the reservoir is steadily getting an average inflow of 3,00.000 cusecs.

 

“Now we have to balance the inflows and outflows. Our engineers will watch the flood flow and lift gates accordingly. In any case, by Thursday morning, we plan to lift 10 gates to a height of 10 feet with each gate carrying 30000 cusecs or five gates to a height of 20 feet to let the flood flow through the spillway,” he said.

