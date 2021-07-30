Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2021 Srisailam dam lifts ...
Srisailam dam lifts 10 gates due to heavy inflow of floodwaters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2021, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 2:14 am IST
An irrigation official said the flood water is coming from the upper reaches in excess of 40,00,00 cusecs
There is a storage of 210.9946 tmc-ft of water in the dam, against the total capacity of 215tmc. (Twitter)
Kurnool: The Srisailam dam has lifted 10 gates to a height of 15feet and the resultant spillway discharge alone is 3,75,860 cusecs. Flood flow from the Jurala and Sunkesula barrage is of 5,12,960 cusecs.

An irrigation official said the flood water is coming from the upper reaches in excess of 40,00,00 cusecs.

 

With continuing high inflows into Srisailam reservoir, the water levels in the dam are increasing by the minute. After raising inflows, the officials lifted eight more gates on Thursday.

However, now, they are releasing 3,75,680 cusecs of water through 10 crest gates. Each gate has been lifted to a height of 15 feet.

In addition, officials draw 22,104 cusecs of water by AP powerhouse, 31,783 cusecs by TS powerhouse, 800 cusecs via the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation, 2,026 cusecs by Malyala lift irrigation and 15,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypady head regulator.

 

Still, on Thursday evening, the dam was receiving 5,12,915 cusecs of water from both Sunkesula and Jurala projects. There is a storage of 210.9946 tmc-ft of water in the dam, against the total capacity of 215tmc. The water levels have reached 884.20ft against the total height of the dam at 885 feet.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


