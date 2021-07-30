Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2021 Protest against move ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Protest against move to disband courses in Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 30, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Privatization plan opposed by students
Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women. (Photo:http://knpw.ac.in/)
 Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women. (Photo:http://knpw.ac.in/)

Hyderabad: An attempt is on to privatise the government-aided Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women, which was the first such college in India and the third in Asia, representatives of the students joint action committee (JAC) have said.

From this academic year, the college will be offering only self-financed courses. Only four out of eight courses are on offer now and the rest have been disbanded.

 

Some 30,000 women technicians had graduated from this college ever since its inception in 1961. The institute is run by the Exhibition Society.

Four acres of land had been allotted for the college by the then state government which also funded the construction of the buildings and other infrastructure.  

According to the JAC, the Exhibition Society cited financial constraints in relation to offering aided polytechnic courses. Meanwhile, it has obtained NOC from the State Board of Technical Education and Training to start a private engineering college on the same land and infrastructure.

 

When the students and the alumni approached the management, they were told: “The government has stopped paying salaries for the contract employees, which was of Rs 60 lakh. The society is not in a position to bear the resultant financial burden. Hence we have closed the self-finance courses this year."

The JAC does not see merit in this argument. “The annual All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) takes place on the college campus. From this, the society earns Rs 10 crore to Rs12 crore annually. The society will need to use only this money for the normal functioning of the college.”

 

According to Varsha Bhargavi, supporting the student JAC view, “Girls from the marginalized families are getting technical education after Class X through this polytechnic. What the college offered were job oriented courses. Such students cannot afford to go for Engineering after Plus 2. Now, a malicious attempt is being made by the management even as its land and infrastructure were given to it by the government.”

Swathi Maniputri, alumni, said: “We have evidence to show that the Exhibition Society has written to the SBTET seeking nod to close all the existing aided courses and convert the college into an engineering college. When we raised this matter with the management, it replied that it was difficult for the society to afford a payment of Rs60 lakh to the contract staff.

 

Faculty of this college speaking on condition of anonymity said, “The alumni are supporting this protest by the students. We all are requesting the management to continue with the existing aided courses and protect the college in the present form. It has been catering to the education needs of the marginalized sections of the society.”

Khalida Parveen, a former student of the 1976 and 77 batch, said, “We were shocked when we came to know of this plan. This is an important college run by the Exhibition Society. The courses here are affordable to the marginalized sections. This college has a hostel and the girls feel  secure here.”

 

...
Tags: kamala nehru polytechnic college for women, privatise, exhibition society, numaish
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

There is a storage of 210.9946 tmc-ft of water in the dam, against the total capacity of 215tmc. (Twitter)

Srisailam dam lifts 10 gates due to heavy inflow of floodwaters

Fully armed assam police entering Mizoram. (Twitter)

Mizoram seeks Centre’s help

Advocate Shravan Kumar pointed out that there were only 13 regular staff members in government-run teacher training institutes out of 212 sanctioned posts whereas it was an equally poor 20 per cent in universities and government colleges. — DC file photo

Explain logic behind ‘outsourcing’ faculty in varsities, HC to State

Neither the department of AYUSH nor the state government is taking interest in restoring the heritage building to its former glory. — DC file photo

Plea to save Nizamia Tibbi College’s heritage structure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Support peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India committed to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers: PM Modi

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cloudbursts, flash floods kill 17 people in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Army personnel during a rescue operation after flash floods due to a cloudburst at Hanzor in Kishtwar district. (Photo: PTI)

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->