Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2021 PM Modi launches web ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi launches website dedicated to AI, says will open way for AI-driven economy

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2021, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 6:53 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched Indian Sign Language as a subject at a secondary level
The Prime Minister also said that the website launched would open the way for an AI-driven economy. (Photo: PTI)
 The Prime Minister also said that the website launched would open the way for an AI-driven economy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020 and said that the website would make our youth future-oriented.

The Prime Minister also said that the website launched would open the way for an AI-driven economy.

 

"India's youth is moving forward to make its mark in every sector. They are also revolutionizing the Indian start-up ecosystem. They are also preparing India's leadership for Industry 4.0 and giving new wings to Digital India," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on the completion of one year of NEP 2020.

"The Artificial Intelligence program, which has just been launched, will also make our youth future-oriented, opening the way for AI-driven economy. This will bring the digital revolution in the field of education," he said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched Indian Sign Language as a subject at a secondary level.

"Over 3 lakh students need sign language in India today. Keeping this in mind, for the first time Indian Sign Language has been given the status of a language subject. Now students will be able to read it as a language also," he said.

"This will give a big boost to Indian Sign Language and will also help our Divyang companions a lot," he added.

...
Tags: pm modi, narendra modi, artificial intelligence, nep 2020, ai-driven economy, national education policy 2020
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards. (Representational Image/PTI)

PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala CM rules out Education Min's resignation; UDF boycotts Assembly proceeding

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

India, US stand united in addressing scourge of terrorism, transparent infra: EAM

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI photo)

Expressway projects being monitored by road min, NHAI at headquarters level: Gadkari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Support peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India committed to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers: PM Modi

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->