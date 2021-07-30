Frustrated SCB residents await delivery of Covaxin

While residents complain of an acute vaccine shortage, members of the Residents’ Welfare Association in Vasavinagar said that Covaxin is made by a city-based company, and such a shortage is unfortunate. — Representational image/AP

HYDERABAD: For almost six weeks, residents in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits have been desperately running around for a dose of Covaxin. Most of them are waiting for the second dose to complete their course of the vaccine.

There are five government Covid centres in SCB limits — ZPHS, Bowenpally; Vallabhai Patel community hall, Rasoolpura; Mudfort High School, Multipurpose function hall, Marredpally, and Bolaram General Hospital — but due to a shortage of Covaxin, many people are being turned away. The time between the two doses can range anywhere from 28 to 31 days.

It was a similar tale on Thursday with many people returning from the vaccination centre dejected. “There has been no Covaxin in the dispensaries or vaccination centres. For the last few days, they only had Covidshield. They said that they will have Covaxin from Thursday. The officials should understand that the longer the delay the wider the gap between the two doses,” Ajay Kumar Yaduvanshi, a resident of Ganesh Nagar told Deccan Chronicle.

Prem Nath from Archana Enclave in East Marredpally said, “Yes, there is a definite shortage. Every time I have asked them, they have told me that they are out of stock. We are facing a lot of trouble. Most of our work or daily routine has gone for a toss in the search for a vaccine.”

While residents complain of an acute vaccine shortage, members of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) in Vasavinagar said that Covaxin is made by a city-based company, and such a shortage is unfortunate.