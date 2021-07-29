Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. (Representational image: PTI)

Kolkata: Keeping in mind the warning of experts about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the existing restrictions till August 15, but also announced certain relaxations.

The administration allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity, according to an order.

Buses, taxis, auto rickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 30.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated.