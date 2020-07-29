Telangana claims lower fatality rate than national average

Daily arrivals of corona cases in Telangana continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Having switched to a morning bulletin giving overnight figures, the Telangana coronavirus communiqué on Wednesday switched to the positive side of the story. Today’s bulletin claimed that the case fatality rate in the state was 0.84 per cent compared to 2.26 per cent at the national level.

Similarly, the recovery rate in Telangana was 74.3 per cent as against 64 per cent in the country.

However, daily arrivals of corona cases continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the tally of those who tested positive to the virus to 58,906.

Of the fresh cases, 509 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 158 and 147 cases respectively.

The GHMC area has been the hotbed of COVID-19 cases in the state, but the infectious disease has been spreading in few districts, including Warangal Urban, Sangareddy and Karimnagar, in recent days.

The bulletin said 43,751 people have recovered so far, while 14,663 were under treatment.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 9,178.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 18,858 samples,the highest in a day so far,were tested on Tuesday taking the cumulative to 3.97 lakh.

According to the bulletin, 53.87 percent of deaths were due to comorbidities, while 46.13 per cent deaths were due to the disease.

The RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.