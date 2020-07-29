127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2020 Telangana claims low ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana claims lower fatality rate than national average

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 29, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
The recovery rate in Telangana was 74.3 per cent as against 64 per cent in the country
Daily arrivals of corona cases in Telangana continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
 Daily arrivals of corona cases in Telangana continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Having switched to a morning bulletin giving overnight figures, the Telangana coronavirus communiqué on Wednesday switched to the positive side of the story. Today’s bulletin claimed that the case fatality rate in the state was 0.84 per cent compared to 2.26 per cent at the national level.

Similarly, the recovery rate in Telangana was 74.3 per cent as against 64 per cent in the country.

 

However, daily arrivals of corona cases continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the tally of those who tested positive to the virus to 58,906.

Of the fresh cases, 509 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 158 and 147 cases respectively.

The GHMC area has been the hotbed of COVID-19 cases in the state, but the infectious disease has been spreading in few districts, including Warangal Urban, Sangareddy and Karimnagar, in recent days.

 

The bulletin said 43,751 people have recovered so far, while 14,663 were under treatment.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 9,178.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 18,858 samples,the highest in a day so far,were tested on Tuesday taking the cumulative to 3.97 lakh.

According to the bulletin, 53.87 percent of deaths were due to comorbidities, while 46.13 per cent deaths were due to the disease.

The RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

 

It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

...
Tags: telangana, coronavirus in telangana, telangana covid-19, coronavirus positive, covid-19 recovery rate, coronavirus deaths, covid-19 death toll, hyderabad, ghmc, malkajgiri, rangareddy, warangal urban, sangareddy, karimnagar, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


