127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2020 Ministry of Human Re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ministry of Human Resource Development is back to being Ministry of Education

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 29, 2020, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
It is worth noting that the Ministry of Human Resource Development was called education ministry before 26 September 1985
Representational image.
 Representational image.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has renamed as Ministry of Education, as per the draft recommendations of the New Education Policy, 2020. The formal announcement is likely to be made by I&B minister Prakash Javadekar and the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal later in the day when they release the New Education Policy.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Human Resource Development was called education ministry before 26 September 1985, when PV Narasimha Rao became the first HRD minister in the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet. Subsequently, the next year, 1986, the New Education Policy was introduced.

 

The Union Cabinet, meanwhile, has given its approval to the New Education Policy. The new academic session, which is likely to begin in September-October this year after delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, will see the introduction of the new education policy.

According to Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the new policy on May 1. The draft of the policy was prepared by a panel of experts led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan.

...
Tags: ministry of human resource development (mhrd), education ministry, ramesh pokhriyal, new education policy (nep)


Latest From Nation

Merin Joy. (via Facebook)

Malayali nurse stabbed to death by husband in US

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is meeting Governor Mishra.

Rajasthan crisis deepens as governor rejects Assembly session proposal again

Daily arrivals of corona cases in Telangana continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Telangana claims lower fatality rate than national average

Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

No support for corona positive visually impaired inmates at Nature Cure Hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ambala all agog to receive five Rafales today

Midair refuelling of one of the five Rafale jets, which took off from France on Monday, on its way to India. The Rafale aircrafts are covering a distance of nearly 7000 kms from France to India with a single stop in UAE. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in Valley

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

KT Rama Rao: After COVID-19, Hyderabad set to see pharma, life sciences sector boom

Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (AP)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy tests positive for COVID-19, in home quarantine now

The MLA had clicked a selfie with KTR on the latter's birthday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham