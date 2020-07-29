127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2020 First five Rafale je ...
Nation, Current Affairs

First five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2020, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 11:32 am IST
The squadron of Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base in Haryana
Midair refuelling of one of the five Rafale jets, which took off from France on Monday, on its way to India. The Rafale aircrafts are covering a distance of nearly 7000 kms from France to India with a single stop in UAE. (PTI Photo)
  Midair refuelling of one of the five Rafale jets, which took off from France on Monday, on its way to India. The Rafale aircrafts are covering a distance of nearly 7000 kms from France to India with a single stop in UAE. (PTI Photo)

Ambala: The first batch of five Rafale jets are scheduled to land at the Ambala air base on Wednesday afternoon with police tightening the security around the air force station.

The squadron of Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base in Haryana.

 

The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station, banning shooting of videos and photography.

The Ambala district administration has also prohibited people from flying private drones within the three-km radius of the air base, officials said earlier.

 

Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in the villages adjoining the air base, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkhora.

Ambala deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said shooting of videos or taking photographs of the boundary wall of the air base and its adjoining areas will remain strictly prohibited during the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has set up several check barricades and police officers were seen patrolling residential localities near the air base, making announcements over loudspeakers warning people not to stand on the rooftop of their houses to click pictures or shoot videos.

 

Violators would face punishment as per the law, they warned.

At many places here, hoardings have been erected to welcome the arrival of the fighter jets with some of these mentioning that their induction will further boost IAF's capabilities.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the people of Ambala are very enthusiastic about the arrival of the jets.

This is a very proud and a historic moment for us that the Rafale jets will be stationed in Ambala Cantonment area. Rafales are IAF's 'Sikandar', which will significantly boost our combat capabilities, he said.     

 

He said had there not been the threat of coronavirus pandemic, thousands would have gathered in the streets to welcome the jets.

Nearly four years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to purchase 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities.

The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, though a formal induction ceremony would be held later.

The jets will be inducted into the IAF as part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.

 

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Of the 36 jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers.

The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.

The IAF has undertaken major infrastructure upgrades at the Ambala base for the deployment of the first Rafale squadron.

Built in 1948, the air base is located on the east side of Ambala and is used for military and government flights.

 

The air base has two squadrons of the Jaguar combat aircraft and one squadron of the MIG-21 'Bison'. Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh was the first commander of the base.

The Mirage fighters that were used for the air strike in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack had taken off from here.

...
Tags: rafale, iaf, ambala, rafale jets, ambala air force station
Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa


Latest From Nation

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

TRS leadership not happy with repeated high-handedness of many party leaders

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

An Indian Army vehicle move towards Ladakhamid India-China border standoff. (PTI)

Disengagement complete in most areas, situation cooling down at LAC, says China

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 2018 event. (AFP)

Amid Rafale delivery, France sends medical assistance to India; Macron writes to Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in Valley

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

Disengagement complete in most areas, situation cooling down at LAC, says China

An Indian Army vehicle move towards Ladakhamid India-China border standoff. (PTI)

India’s COVID Case Fatality Rate (CFR) continues to improve and is 2.28%

Medics conduct thermal screening of visitors at entrance of a court in Bhopal. PTI photo

Amid Rafale delivery, France sends medical assistance to India; Macron writes to Modi

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 2018 event. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham