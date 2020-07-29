127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2020 Disengagement comple ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disengagement complete in most areas, situation cooling down at LAC, says China

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 29, 2020, 10:07 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 10:07 am IST
There is a possibility that the Corps Commanders meeting could take place this week.
An Indian Army vehicle move towards Ladakhamid India-China border standoff. (PTI)
 An Indian Army vehicle move towards Ladakhamid India-China border standoff. (PTI)

New Delhi: Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that PLA soldiers and Indian troops on the frontline have completed disengagement in "most locations" and situation is  "cooling down" after close communications between the two sides through military and diplomatic channels. It said that Corps Commanders meeting is being planned "to resolve the remaining issues."

"The situation is now continuing to head in the direction of easing and cooling down," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

 

"A fifth round of commander-level talks is currently under preparations to resolve the remaining issues," Wang said.

There is a possibility that the Corps Commanders meeting could take place this week. There has been no further progress in the disengagement after the Corps Commanders meeting between the two countries on July 14. India wants China to restore the status quo of April 2020 at LAC.

The Chinese have not vacated finger 5 in Pangong Tso and are still continuing to hold the ridges in the finger 4 area. During the initial phase of disengagement, Chinese troops had vacated the banks of Pangong Tso lake in finger 4 area on July 9 and gone back to finger 5. But Chinese troops still have to vacate area between finger 5 and finger 8, which India claims is its territory. Satellite images have shown huge build-up by Chinese at Pangong Tso, including installation of artillery guns.

 

In May 2020, Chinese troops in an aggressive move occupied the area between Finger 4 to Finger 8 and prevented Indian troops from patrolling. In the Hot Springs general area, Chinese troops have reportedly not moved back to that extent in the first phase as was agreed in the agreement of June 6 and has still some presence. However, senior army officials maintained that in Hot Springs and Gogra Post, Chinese had disengaged by upto 2.5 kilometers.    

The Army is now preparing for the stand-off with China to continue for a long period and has started to outline stocks and materials needed for winter deployment of the troops at such a high altitude.   

 

China has brought a large number of troops, estimated to be around 40,000 soldiers in the front and depth areas at the LAC in the Ladakh sector, where they have also amassed tanks, artillery, aircraft and radars, jammers. India has also done mirror deployment of its troops in Ladakh to counter the Chinese. India has also deployed tanks, heavy artillery and air defence system in the Ladakh sector to counter any Chinese challenge.

...
Tags: galwan valley standoff, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, eastern ladakh lac, indian army


Latest From Nation

Midair refuelling of one of the five Rafale jets, which took off from France on Monday, on its way to India. The Rafale aircrafts are covering a distance of nearly 7000 kms from France to India with a single stop in UAE. (PTI Photo)

First five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

TRS leadership not happy with repeated high-handedness of many party leaders

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 2018 event. (AFP)

Amid Rafale delivery, France sends medical assistance to India; Macron writes to Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in Valley

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

India’s COVID Case Fatality Rate (CFR) continues to improve and is 2.28%

Medics conduct thermal screening of visitors at entrance of a court in Bhopal. PTI photo

Amid Rafale delivery, France sends medical assistance to India; Macron writes to Modi

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 2018 event. (AFP)

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay High Court allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao. (DC photo)

In a first, Kerala Cabinet meets virtually amid rising COVID-19 cases

Screengrab of the Cabinet meeting. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham