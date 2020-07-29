127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,568,001

35,867

Recovered

1,007,488

18,706

Deaths

34,597

369

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal62964420221449 Telangana5890643751492 Gujarat57982425142368 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2020 Centre extends lockd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 29, 2020, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 8:23 pm IST
Unlock 2 ends on July 31 across containment zones in India
Health workers wearing PPE kits bury the body of a woman who died of COVID-19, at Wazirbagh in Srinagar, Wednesday. (PTI)
 Health workers wearing PPE kits bury the body of a woman who died of COVID-19, at Wazirbagh in Srinagar, Wednesday. (PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday extended the lockdown in containment zones across India to August 31. As part of Unlock 3, the ministry has also issued new guidelines for further opening up of activities outside the containment zones from August 1. Unlock 2 ends on July 31 across containment zones in India.

According to the new guidelines, there will be no restrictions on movement of people during nights. Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5. However, a Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for ensuring social distancing.

Since Independence Day comes while Unlock 3 will be in operation, the MHA guidelines allow people to celebrate the event. But people must not violate social distancing norms and rules like wearing masks etc, the communique read.

 

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed during the duration of Unlock 3. International travel will be allowed in a limited manner during this period and further relaxation will take place in a calibrated manner.

All activities, except metro railway, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls, will be permitted outside the containment zones, which will be demarcated by the state and local authorities. Political activities involving large gatherings and public rallies, too, will continue to be prohibited in the 'unlock' period.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, ministry of home affairs (mha), containment zones, unlock 3


Latest From Nation

Veda Nilayam, the Poes Garden residence of the late J Jayalalithaa. (File photo)

Jayalalithaa's house has over 4 kg of gold, 601 kg of silver

Representational image

Hyderabad chain-snatching gang get prison terms

Students celebrate after MSBSHE declared the class 10th SSC results, at a school in Thane.(PTI)

Study in home language till Class 5, other takeaways from National Education Policy

The grim fact remains that this erstwhile capital of Karnataka is braving the second most virulent outbreak of Covid-19 in the state. PTI Photo

Another tragic twist in the tale of JK Tyres Covid outbreak in Mysuru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in Valley

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Elgar Parishad case: Delhi University professor remanded in NIA custody till August 4

File image of professor Hany Babu. (ANI)

IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Kerala

Rain fury likely in Kerala. (AFP)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

KT Rama Rao: After COVID-19, Hyderabad set to see pharma, life sciences sector boom

Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham