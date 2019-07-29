Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 'Yediyurappa do ...
'Yediyurappa doesn't have people's trust,' says Congress after floor test

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
'Operation Kamala may have won him the Trust Vote today, but he doesn't have the Trust of the people of Karnataka,' the party tweeted.
 '@BSYBJP has never become @CMofKarnataka through People's Mandate. Everytime, his expertise in Horse Trading and Resort Politics have made him Chief Minister,' party tweeted. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the vote of confidence, Karnataka Congress on Monday took an aim at the BJP leader claiming that he does not have people's trust in the state.

"Shri @BSYBJP has never become @CMofKarnataka through People's Mandate. Everytime, his expertise in Horse Trading and Resort Politics have made him Chief Minister. Operation Kamala may have won him the Trust Vote today, but he doesn't have the Trust of the people of Karnataka," the party tweeted.

 

The Karnataka government headed by Yediyurappa sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly.

Moving the trust vote, Yediyurappa promised not to indulge in vindictive politics and said he believes in "forget and forgive."

After winning the floor test, the Chief Minister reiterated that will ensure "transparent and accountable governance".

"Winning the trust vote is, taking one more step closer towards a stable and strong administration. Will uphold the trust by ensuring transparent and accountable governance. I would like to thank the citizens, MLAs and each and every BJP Karyakartha for the trust placed in me," Yediyurappa tweeted.

The veteran BJP leader was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the confidence motion last week.

