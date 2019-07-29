Viral video shows cow casually strolling into IIT-Bombay classroom

The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: Classes in Indian Institute of Technology were interrupted after a stray cow walked in on Saturday. The moment was captured on video and has gone viral.

The video, shared widely on Twitter, showed the cow strolling through a classroom as a few students try to drive it away.

The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building.

Here is the video:

Cow entering IIT BOMBAY without clearing JEE Advanced?? 🐄🐄🐄. A cow entering an IIT Bombay classroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/i7taJ2TPOd — Mayur Borkar (@imayurborkar) July 29, 2019

On Twitter, the clip gathered hilarious reactions.

How did that 🐄 cow enter IIT BOMBAY without clearing JEE Advanced??#CowInIITBombay#IITBombay pic.twitter.com/D5xQEKGZ1W — RAJ UJJWAL (@irajujjwal) July 28, 2019

Really!! A cow in an IIT campus.. ??



But did you notice that guy who is still studying.

I want that focus in my life.#IITBombay pic.twitter.com/47Nb3UR5ym — Yashwant Choudhary (@yash_or_no) July 28, 2019

If u want to take admission in IIT you have to clear jee advance exam



Street Cow : #cow #IITBombay #iit pic.twitter.com/mxZpWemAPU — Memeee_007 (@UMMIt_SHAHA) July 28, 2019

According to IANS report, students claimed that it was raining heavily when the incident happened, and the cow may have entered the building for shelter, straying into the lecture hall.