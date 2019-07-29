Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Unnao rape victim re ...
Unnao rape victim refused to take security personnel with her: UP DGP OP Singh

The accident happened Sunday, when the victim was on her way to Rai Bareilly from Unnao.
'The government had given her 10 security personnel, seven as home guards and other three as her personal guards,' UP DGP said. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: The Unnao rape victim, who was critically injured in an accident Sunday, had refused to take the assigned security personnel along with her in the vehicle due to space constraints, said Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday, asserting that there was no lapse in the security provided to her.

"The government had given her 10 security personnel, seven as home guards and other three as her personal guards. Yesterday, she had told the guards not to accompany her contending that there was no space in the car. There was no lapse in the security provided to her," Singh told the media persons.

 

The accident happened Sunday, when the victim was on her way to Rai Bareilly from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer, were travelling, collided with a truck. "The initial probe into the matter has revealed that the accident occurred due to the overspeeding truck," said Singh.

The victim is out of danger now, the director general of police said. He added that two women, travelling in her car, have passed away, while her counsel is in critical condition. "Post mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors. We have also constituted a team of officers to look into the matter," said Singh, asserting that a "fair" probe will be conducted.

He said that if the family of the victim demands a CBI inquiry into the case, the state government will hand it over to the investigating agency.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.

The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

When the kin of the victim complained, her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put in jail after two days. He later died in the hospital and his post-mortem examination report revealed serious injuries on his body.

