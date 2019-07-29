Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Truck hits car with ...
Truck hits car with Unnao rape survivor

Published Jul 29, 2019, 3:14 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 3:14 am IST
BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who is an accused in the rape case was arrested on April 13 last year.
Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the victim, her paternal aunt, maternal aunt along with their advocate sustained serious injuries in the accident when they were on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail. (Representional Image)
Rae Bareli/Unnao: A vehicle in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck, killing one member while leaving her and two others injured in Rae Bareli on Sunday, police said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who is an accused in the rape case was arrested on April 13 last year. Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the victim, her paternal aunt, maternal aunt along with their advocate sustained serious injuries in the accident when they were on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

 

 Her maternal aunt succumbed to injuries in a district hospital while the others have been transferred to a trauma centre in Luck-now and given security, police said. Verma also said that on the directives of senior officials, he along with the mother of the survivor, three sisters and brother are rushing to Lucknow.

Rae Bareli Superinten-dent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said that an over-speeding truck hit the car. “There were showers and the truck driver lost control. The car driver tried to save the passengers, and but they sustained injuries,” he said.

