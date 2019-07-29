Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Shashi Tharoor raise ...
Shashi Tharoor raises Congress president issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 29, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 1:54 am IST
He asserted that there is no clear answer to the current “predicament that we in the Congress are facing”.
Shashi Tharoor.
New Delhi: Asserting that “lack of clarity” over leadership following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is hurting the Congress, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders.

He also backed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s assessment that a young leader would be more suitable to lead the Congress at this juncture. He said he hopes that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will throw her hat in the ring when the call for elections for the party chief’s post is made, but added it was up to the Gandhi family to decide on whether she will contest.

 

“It is certainly quite true that the lack of clarity at the top of the party is likely to be hurting the Congress workers and sympathisers, many of whom miss the fact of having a party leader to look to for key decisions, authority and even inspiration and energy, to rally together and move forward,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Mr Tharoor said he hoped that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was taking the current situation “very seriously” and is doing its best to find a solution without further delay.

“One way forward could be for the CWC to name an interim working president for the party, following which elections to the main leadership positions be held,” he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, cwc membership, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


