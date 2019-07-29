Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Lok Sabha passes bil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha passes bill to scrap 58 archaic laws

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Participating in the discussion, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that efforts of the government were laudable.
Moving The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that after the BJP-led government came to power 'we have repealed 1,428 old and archaic Acts'. (Photo: File)
 Moving The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that after the BJP-led government came to power 'we have repealed 1,428 old and archaic Acts'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to repeal 58 old laws which the government said are a source of inconvenience to people.

Moving The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that after the BJP-led government came to power "we have repealed 1,428 old and archaic Acts".

 

"Today we are (going to repeal) 58 old Acts," the minister said and noted that from 1950 to 2004, only 1,929 old laws were repealed.

Most of these laws, he said, date back to the British era.

Participating in the discussion, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that efforts of the government were laudable but expressed concern that "sometimes this government passes a bill in haste and then repeals it".

Demanding that the law on marital rape should be changed, he said government should understand that it in not about sex but violence.

He said that the initiative by the government was good but it should follow it logically, and sought to know what it was doing to educate the police about the changed laws.

...
Tags: ravi shankar prasad, lok sabha, archaic laws, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The aviation watchdog found that the duo had failed to exercise due caution and take corrective measures resulting in a runway excursion. (Photo: File)

DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

Goud, who passed away at the age of 60, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Senior Andhra Congress leader Mukesh Goud dies at 60

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 9 others charged with murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

‘Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and don't seem to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and won't move even if people are around,’ Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers had written while sharing a video of the snake. (Photo: Facebook | @elitesnakecatchingbrisbane)
 

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

The piece of meat is now being referred to as “ghost chicken”. (Photo: Twitter | @lizardtoess)
 

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

The oraimo AirBuds come in a shiny black colour encased within a matte-like black case.
 

Earth's 2019 resources 'budget' spent by July 29

The so-called Earth Overshoot Day has moved up by two months over the past 20 years and this year's date is the earliest ever, the study by the Global Footprint Network said. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lipstick Day 2019: Evolution of lip colours

Lipsticks now also come with other properties such as moisturising, sun protection and being waterproof. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Kovind arrives in West African nation Benin, 1st visit by Indian head of state

Kovind arrived at the Cardinal Bernadine de Cotonou International Airport in Cotonou, the largest city in the West African country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AgustaWestland case: Court extends interim protection of Ratul Puri till Tuesday

ED claims that Puri is in conversation with accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena though he claims that he is not influencing the witness. (Photo: ANI)

Assam floods: Residents of Nalbari await help

'People have no food to eat and no place to live. In spite of this, there is no support from the government yet,' One of the locals at the relief camp said. (Photo: Representative)

Ramesh Bais takes charge as Governor of Tripura

Bais, a former Minister in late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh, took oath as the 18th Governor of Tripura. (Photo: File)

Acting on whistleblower's complaint, ED raids Vijay Mallya's associate

The ED raids are based on a complaint of a whistleblower that Shashikant owns a company named Ultimate Branding Worldwide which is exporting Kingfisher beer at a discounted price to a company Tammy International, allegedly owned by Shashikant's son-in-law. (Photo: Representational)

IPS officer Vivek Johri appointed as new director-general of Border Security Force

This has been another in a series of steps taken by India to tackle the drug crisis especially cross-border smuggling from Pakistan. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham