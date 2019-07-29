Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 'Law, order sli ...
'Law, order slipped out of hands': Priyanka slams UP govt over ex-Army officer death

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 29, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Priyanka said: 'The government is busy covering up incidents while crime is being committed unabated.'
Priyanka said: 'Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.' (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Hours after a retired Army officer was beaten to death in Amethi, Congress leader Proyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the fialing law and order.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said: “Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has slipped out of the hands of the government. The government is busy covering up incidents while crime is being committed unabated. This incident is from my home Amethi. Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.”

 

The incident that the Congress leader referred to was reported from Godiyan Ka Purwa village under Kamrauli police station where a 64-year-old retired Army officer was beaten to death inside his home on Saturday night with sticks and rods.

Read | Retired Army Captain beaten to death over suspicion of theft in Amethi

The unidentified assailants attacked Amanullah on his head that led to his death. The victim’s body was sent for post-morterm and a probe is underway.

...
Tags: up crime, up police, army, priyanka gandhi, yogi adityanath, bjp, congress
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


