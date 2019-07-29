'Law, order slipped out of hands': Priyanka slams UP govt over ex-Army officer death

Priyanka said: 'Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.' (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Hours after a retired Army officer was beaten to death in Amethi, Congress leader Proyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the fialing law and order.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said: “Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has slipped out of the hands of the government. The government is busy covering up incidents while crime is being committed unabated. This incident is from my home Amethi. Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.”

उप्र की कानून व्यवस्था अब प्रशासन के हाथ से निकल गयी है। अपराध होते जा रहे हैं लेकिन भाजपा सरकार की मंशा केवल लीपा-पोती करने की है।



ये मेरे घर अमेठी की घटना है। क्या भाजपा सरकार से वाकई में इस समस्या का कोई हल निकलेगा या इसी तरह लीपापोती कर सोती रहेगी?https://t.co/F9sc0zehuW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 28, 2019

The incident that the Congress leader referred to was reported from Godiyan Ka Purwa village under Kamrauli police station where a 64-year-old retired Army officer was beaten to death inside his home on Saturday night with sticks and rods.

The unidentified assailants attacked Amanullah on his head that led to his death. The victim’s body was sent for post-morterm and a probe is underway.