Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan’s sexist remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jul 29, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been at the Centre of the massive political storm due to his comments against BJP MP Rama Devi.
 Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Patna: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday stoked a controversy while defending Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist comments against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi.

When Mr Manjhi was asked about his reaction on the issue, he said that “People should understand the context and intention before calling Azam Khan’s statement as sexist. We keep seeing that sisters hug their brothers and kiss them. Even mothers and sons kiss each other but these acts are not wrong. I think his intention was different. So in my view, he should apologise instead of offering his resignation”.

 

Mr Manjhi’s statement was condemned not only by BJP and JD(U) leaders but some of the grand secular alliance leaders also criticised him.

Senior BJP leader and minister Nand Kishore Yadav termed the statement as “below dignity”. When RJD leaders were approached they also refused to give their views on the issue.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP on Saturday had said that “a mere apology from Azam Kham will not do” and demanded his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

Cutting across party lines, several MPs have condemned Azam Khan’s remark and demanded an apology from him.

 

...
