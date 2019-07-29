Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for implementation of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Backward Communities (EBCs) in educational institutions. Another order for implementing the same in jobs and services will be issued soon.

According to News18 report, the 10 per cent reservation will be in addition to the existing 50 per cent reservation given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes which would take the total reservation to 60 per cent.

In January 2019, the Modi government had approved 10 per cent reservation for EBCs and had accordingly amended the Constitution to add it to the existing 50 per cent quota for SCs, STs and OBCs.

As per the law, general category individuals whose total family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum and who have less than five acres of agricultural land will qualify for the same.

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. With this new step, the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime’s decision to implement five per cent quota for the Kapu community within the EBC will be cancelled automatically.