Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Jagan Reddy govt iss ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 29, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Another order for implementing the same in jobs and services will be issued soon.
The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)
 The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for implementation of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Backward Communities (EBCs) in educational institutions. Another order for implementing the same in jobs and services will be issued soon.

According to News18 report, the 10 per cent reservation will be in addition to the existing 50 per cent reservation given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes which would take the total reservation to 60 per cent.

 

In January 2019, the Modi government had approved 10 per cent reservation for EBCs and had accordingly amended the Constitution to add it to the existing 50 per cent quota for SCs, STs and OBCs.

As per the law, general category individuals whose total family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum and who have less than five acres of agricultural land will qualify for the same.

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. With this new step, the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime’s decision to implement five per cent quota for the Kapu community within the EBC will be cancelled automatically.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, reservation, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The 35-year-old Jasbeer Singh is married and has two children. When his family got to know about his suicide attempt, they tied him up with chains. (Photo: ANI)

Family of 35-yr-old man ties him with chains to stop his drug addiction

The Gurgaon Police on Sunday foiled an attempt by two men to steal a Jaguar car. (Representational Image)

2 men tries to steal luxury car in Gurgaon; police foils their attempt

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

Injured in ceasefire violation, 10-day-old injured succumbs to injuries in J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 men tries to steal luxury car in Gurgaon; police foils their attempt

The Gurgaon Police on Sunday foiled an attempt by two men to steal a Jaguar car. (Representational Image)
 

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Actress Jessica Alba.
 

Mario Kart can help improve your love life

Only 42 respondents said gaming led to a breakup and those from older generations perceived gaming as juvenile and irresponsible.
 

Thank you Sony!! Finally an air conditioner that can be worn

The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.
 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka floor test: B S Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

Injured in ceasefire violation, 10-day-old injured succumbs to injuries in J&K

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

'Law, order slipped out of hands': Priyanka slams UP govt over ex-Army officer death

Priyanka said: 'Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.' (Photo: File)

'Mamata trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir,' says BJP MP Arjun Singh

The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of giving shelter to Bangladeshis and Rohingya in the state as vote bank. (photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham