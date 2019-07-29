Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Family of 35-yr-old ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Family of 35-yr-old man ties him with chains to stop his drug addiction

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 11:39 am IST
According to Jasbeer's family, there are more than 40 men in their village taking drugs.
The 35-year-old Jasbeer Singh is married and has two children. When his family got to know about his suicide attempt, they tied him up with chains. (Photo: ANI)
 The 35-year-old Jasbeer Singh is married and has two children. When his family got to know about his suicide attempt, they tied him up with chains. (Photo: ANI)

Firozpur: A man has been tied up with chains by his parents to stop him from taking drugs.

The 35-year-old Jasbeer Singh is married and has two children. He has tried to commit suicide but he failed. When his family got to know about his suicide attempt, they tied him up with chains.

 

"I have been trying to quit drugs. But I am unable to do so. I have also tried to commit suicide at the burial site of the village. I have been taking drugs for more than a year," Singh told ANI.

Kala Singh, father of Jasbeer said that his son is a drug addict and buy drugs by selling household items.

According to Jasbeer's family, there are more than 40 men in their village taking drugs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Satnam Singh said that the police is acting against drug peddlers.

"We have been given strict orders by SP to act against drug peddlers. We are taking actions against them," he said.

...
Tags: drugs, addiction, punjab, police
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

The Gurgaon Police on Sunday foiled an attempt by two men to steal a Jaguar car. (Representational Image)

2 men tries to steal luxury car in Gurgaon; police foils their attempt

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

Injured in ceasefire violation, 10-day-old injured succumbs to injuries in J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 men tries to steal luxury car in Gurgaon; police foils their attempt

The Gurgaon Police on Sunday foiled an attempt by two men to steal a Jaguar car. (Representational Image)
 

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Actress Jessica Alba.
 

Mario Kart can help improve your love life

Only 42 respondents said gaming led to a breakup and those from older generations perceived gaming as juvenile and irresponsible.
 

Thank you Sony!! Finally an air conditioner that can be worn

The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.
 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)

K'taka floor test: 'Wont indulge in vindictive politics,' says Yediyurappa

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.(Photo: ANI)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

Injured in ceasefire violation, 10-day-old injured succumbs to injuries in J&K

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

'Law, order slipped out of hands': Priyanka slams UP govt over ex-Army officer death

Priyanka said: 'Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham