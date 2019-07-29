Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 BJP rejects Oppositi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP rejects Opposition charge over bill in Parliament without any scrutiny

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Mr Yadav said many bills awaiting the Rajya Sabha’s nod are the ones which have been scrutinised and approved by parliamentary panels.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Taking on the Opposition camp over its allegations of  “hurried” passage of Bills in Parliament, without any scrutiny, the BJP on Sunday rejected Oppositions’ claim as “fundamentally wrong on facts” and reminded that during UPA-I and II rule only five bills were sent to the Rajya Sabha’s select committee while 17 bills were sent during the first regime of Narendra Modi led government.

The BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, Bhupendra Yadav said “it is surprising” that the opposition party members are objecting when Parlia-ment is utilising more of its time to enact laws and has enhanced its productive hours and is performing better than ever.

 

Last week, 17 Opposition parties, in a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, had raised concerns over the “hurried” passage of Bills in Parliament without any scrutiny and also bemoaned that the government was not allowing members sufficient time to study a Bill and move amendments.

Unlike in the Lok Sabha, the BJP led NDA is short of majority in the Rajya Sabha on its own and on various occasions the government’s key bills got stalled in the upper house because of lack of required number.

Rejecting the opposition parties claims, Mr Yadav, in a statement, said Parliamentary sessions earlier have been irregular due to interruptions and unnecessary interventions and said those disrupting short discussions and calling attention sessions after sessions in Rajya Sabha are the ones who are raising question on the functioning of the House.

“Members who are talking about work of Parliament must collectively introspect that why Monsoon Session 2015, Budget Session 2018, Winter Session 2018 and interim Budget Session 2019 were washed out (in Rajya Sabha). It is also surprising to see that instead of participating in the discussion in the House, they have been busy creating obstacles and are now raising issues with it performance,” said the senior BJP leader.  He highlighted that while four sessions were washed out, the total number of short duration discussions were 29 against 27 during the UPA rule of 2009-14. Mr Yadav said many bills awaiting the Rajya Sabha’s nod are the ones which have been scrutinised and approved by parliamentary panels like select committee or standing committee and most of them have been passed by Lok Sabha.

He cited the examples of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, the triple talaq bill the National Medical Commission Bill, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, the Code of Wages Bill, the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill and the Companies Amendment Bill.

Noting that after a long time, the Rajya Sabha has witnessed productive long hours, Mr Yadav said “Parliament sessions have been irregular due to interruptions and unnecessary interventions. We should not forget that law making is Parliament’s primary function. The constructive feedback and intervention of the opposition plays an important role but opposition for the sake of opposition, should not be encouraged.”

...
Tags: bills in parliament, narendra modi led government, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

N.V.S. Reddy.

HMRL MD: S Jaipal Reddy’s role pivotal in metro policy

S. Jaipal Reddy.

Hyderabad: A leader who had guts to take on biggies

The ill fated MTC bus which ran into a room and caused its wall to collapse in the Vadapalani bus depot on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Two mechanics killed as bus runs into Vadapalani depot

S Jaipal Reddy

S Jaipal Reddy was a people’s leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
 

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seem to be vigorously going through the suitcases. (Photo: screengrab/ Twitter)
 

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is the latest example. This 71-year-old leader has so far spent 17 months out of 19 in hospital and still has not recovered. (Photo: File)
 

Immersive journalism: Pak reporter in neck-deep water reports on flood situation

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, ‘Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.’ (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai records 56 per cent above normal rainfall, but little water in reservoirs

Volunteers cleaning the Porur lake, one of the main water bodies, in Chennai. (Photo: DC)

7 Rameswaram fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Anxious fishermen returns to Rameswaram shore on Sunday on hearing the shocking news of seven fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the wee hours while fishing in the Gulf of Mannar area. (Photo: DC)

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)

MP: Several parts of Shajapur flooded due to heavy rainfall

Several 'kutcha' houses were also damaged in Mandsaur earlier this week due to rains. (Photo: ANI)

Maha: Heavy rains over 4 days filling up major dams in Nashik

He said residents along the banks of Godavari river have been alerted that water from Gangapur Dam could be released any time now into the river. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham