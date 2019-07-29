Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Azam Khan apologises ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Azam Khan apologises for remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Azam's remarks to Devi were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable.
'I have been an MLA for nine times, a minister several times, a Rajya Sabha member too. I was a parliamentary Affairs Minister too. I know legislative procedures. However, if my words hurt anyone, I hereby apologise,' Azam Khan said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi :Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan on Monday apologised in Lok Sabha for his remarks against BJP member Rama Devi.

As soon as Lok Sabha met after the weekend break, Speaker Om Birla allowed Khan to speak in the House.

 

"I have been an MLA for nine times, a minister several times, a Rajya Sabha member too. I was a parliamentary Affairs Minister too. I know legislative procedures," he said.

"However, if my words hurt anyone, I hereby apologise," he said.

The speaker said members should be careful in uttering words and maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in the future.

Azam's remarks to Devi when she was in the Chair during a discussion on the triple talaq bill on Thursday last were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in Lok Sabha.

...
Tags: azam khan, rama devi, triple talaq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


ADVERTISEMENT

