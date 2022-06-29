  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2022 Increase Aarogyasri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Increase Aarogyasri facilities, use village clinics as referral centers: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Officials must strengthen the Aarogyasri services by making these transparent and free from irregularities: CM Jagan
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to step up the medical treatment facilities under Aarogyasri. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to step up the medical treatment facilities under Aarogyasri. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to step up the medical treatment facilities under Aarogyasri beyond the existing 2,446 procedures, to help the needy get best treatment.

“Complete the recruitment process to fill the posts of doctors and other health staff by July end,” he told the officials at a review meeting he held on Aarogyasri and the Nadu-Nedu schemes, here on Tuesday.

Officials must strengthen the Aarogyasri services by making these transparent and free from irregularities. He emphasized on improving the patient referral procedure under Aarogyasri and asked the health department to make village clinics as referral centers. These should have continuous monitoring and proper display of details, the CM said.

Jagan said a letter should be given to the beneficiaries availing the scheme, mentioning the benefits they received along with a confirmation document with details of the Aarogya Aasara. The officials were told to continue the DBT method for crediting the Aarogya Aasara amount into the beneficiaries’ account.

The chief minister advised the officials to open special accounts for Aarogyasri beneficiaries to directly credit the money provided under the scheme and then get it transferred to the hospitals that treated them.

He said that transparency and accountability are the watchwords with such policies, wherein the beneficiaries can avail medical services free and without any additional burden on the patient.

Jagan said Arogya Mitras need to be more proactive. Strict action must be taken if anyone demands additional money apart from what the government is spending towards patient treatment.

Patients should be escorted through various stages of treatment, from admission to discharge, and feedback should be taken from them on the services they received.

Focus on providing free treatment under the scheme if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs 1000, he said.

Discussing the 104, 108 services, the CM asked officials to make them corruption-free and display the numbers on vehicles to lodge complaints. “There shouldn’t be any shortage of staff in government hospitals,” he said, and directed the officials to appoint the required staff and also use the services of retired physicians.

He told officials to complete the entire process by July 26.

The officials informed the CM that so far 40,188 posts have been filled in the medical and health department and the filling of another 1,132 posts is currently being done through the process of recruitment.

Some 176 new PHCs require 2072 staff and the recruitment process shall take off soon after the completion of construction, officials said.

...
Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, aarogyasri healthcare scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao visited Raj Bhavan and met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday after a gap of nearly nine months. (Photo: Twitter)

After 9 months, KCR finally breaks the ice with Governor

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to talk with him

On the advice of their teacher, Ruchitha and Suchitha asked minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also Sircilla MLA, for help. They wrote Rama Rao a letter describing their family's precarious situation and pleading with Rama Rao to save their father (in picture). — DC Image

Dear KTR, please help us, plead Sircilla sisters

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan interacts with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. AP/PTI Photo

PM to G7: We’ll do what is best for us



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit, in Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. (PTI Photo)

ONGC chopper falls into sea; 6 out of 9 rescued so far

An ONGC helicopter carrying nine persons including two pilots, on Tuesday made an emergency landing near a company's rig in the Arabian Sea. (Representational image: PTI)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Centre plans to reopen ASI-protected temples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

INSACOG to review genomic surveillance data amid rising COVID-19 cases next week

INSACOG will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting. (Representational image: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->