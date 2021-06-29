Telangana opts for online classes

No physical classes will be held when schools and colleges start functioning from July 1, for the 2021-22 academic year. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: No physical classes will be held when schools and colleges start functioning from July 1, for the 2021-22 academic year, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said on Monday.

The minister said that teaching for all classes right up to the postgraduate level must be conducted online only. This decision was taken in view of the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

“The state government,” she said, “has taken all the necessary steps to conduct classes via television on T-Sat channels. Those students who miss the classes during the telecast can watch the lessons on the T-Sat App or DD App.”

She said that 90 per cent of textbooks needed for students have been dispatched to government schools. While classes for Class 3 to 10 will begin from July 1, classes for Class 1 and 2, will begin from August 1.