Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 Telangana opts for o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana opts for online classes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Sabitha Indra Reddy said that teaching for all classes right up to the postgraduate level must be conducted online only
No physical classes will be held when schools and colleges start functioning from July 1, for the 2021-22 academic year. (DC file photo)
Hyderabad: No physical classes will be held when schools and colleges start functioning from July 1, for the 2021-22 academic year, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said on Monday.

The minister said that teaching for all classes right up to the postgraduate level must be conducted online only. This decision was taken in view of the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

 

“The state government,” she said, “has taken all the necessary steps to conduct classes via television on T-Sat channels. Those students who miss the classes during the telecast can watch the lessons on the T-Sat App or DD App.”

She said that 90 per cent of textbooks needed for students have been dispatched to government schools. While classes for Class 3 to 10 will begin from July 1, classes for Class 1 and 2, will begin from August 1.

Tags: sabitha indra reddy, physical classes, online classes, covid-19, telangana, schools
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


