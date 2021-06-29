Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 SC orders implementa ...
SC orders implementation of ration scheme till July 31

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 12:00 pm IST
It also directed the states, UTs to run community kitchens for migrant workers till the pandemic situation continues in respective states
It asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed states and union territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card scheme' till July 31, while asking the Centre to provide dry ration for free distribution among migrant workers till the COVID-19 situation continues.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah issued a slew of directions on a plea of three activists seeking directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers who faced distress again due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of country during the second wave of COVID-19.

 

The bench directed the Centre to develop a portal with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of unorganised sector workers for granting them the benefits of welfare schemes by July 31.

It asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists.

Activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar had filed a plea seeking implementation of welfare measures for migrant workers. 

 

Tags: supreme court (sc), free ration distribution programme, covid pandemic, migrant workers, community kitchens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


