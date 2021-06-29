India reports less than 40k new cases after 102 days, recovery rate up by 96.87%

A woman is administered the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at an urban health centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 fresh COVID-19 cases, the first time in 102 days that daily cases dropped below the 40,000 mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With this, the country's total COVID-19 tally stands at 3,03,16,897, including 2,93,66,601 recoveries and 5,52,659 active cases.

The COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 3,97,637 with 907 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested as of Monday, of which, 17,68,008 were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

The active cases constitute 1.82 per cent of the total cases.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day as 56,994 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has increased to 96.87 per cent.

While the weekly positivity rate remains currently stands at 2.74 per cent, the daily positivity rate is currently 2.12 per cent.

As many as 32,90,29,510 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 27,11,31,337 first dose and 5,78,98,173 second dose have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

According to the ministry, 52,76,457 dose were administered in the last 24 hour as 41,24,221 beneficiaries received their first dose and 11,52,236 received their second dose.