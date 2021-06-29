Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 Gradual increase in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gradual increase in patients with Covid symptoms in Adilabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Some Covid patients who had recovered are facing post-Covid complications and black fungus problems related to teeth and eyes
Reportedly, some Covid patients who had recovered are facing post-Covid complications and black fungus problems related to teeth and eyes. (PTI)
 Reportedly, some Covid patients who had recovered are facing post-Covid complications and black fungus problems related to teeth and eyes. (PTI)

ADILABAD: More and more patients are complaining of Covid and black fungus symptoms and side-effects of vaccination across private and government hospitals for the past few days in the old Adilabad district.

Reportedly, some Covid patients who had recovered are facing post-Covid complications and black fungus problems related to teeth and eyes.

 

A doctor working at RIMS said that the number of outpatients visiting the hospital has increased recently. He said that this was an indication that Covid-related cases are on the rise.

It is learnt that mandal-level education officers (MEO) are personally calling government teachers and urging them to take the vaccine. Meanwhile, the education department has prepared a list of regular, contract teachers and other staff of government schools.

People are taking the advice of doctors before going for the vaccination and many of them were not in a hurry now unlike earlier.

 

On the other hand, government hospitals are preparing to face any third wave eventuality and the government is supplying emergency equipment. There is also recruitment of medical staff and doctors at RIMS to meet the demand.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Representational picture of leopard. (DC file photo)

Rescued leopard, possibly attacked by people, dies after 15 day battle for life

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR sets targets for Huzurabad bypoll

Minister KT Ramarao on Monday inaugurated four link roads at IT Corridor and the financial district. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Four link roads inaugurated at IT Corridor and financial district in Hyderabad

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AIHRF seeks vigilance probe into graft in APCO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)

BJP MLA asks CM M K Stalin to take steps to free elephant 'Rivaldo'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham