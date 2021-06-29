Gradual increase in patients with Covid symptoms in Adilabad

Reportedly, some Covid patients who had recovered are facing post-Covid complications and black fungus problems related to teeth and eyes. (PTI)

ADILABAD: More and more patients are complaining of Covid and black fungus symptoms and side-effects of vaccination across private and government hospitals for the past few days in the old Adilabad district.

Reportedly, some Covid patients who had recovered are facing post-Covid complications and black fungus problems related to teeth and eyes.

A doctor working at RIMS said that the number of outpatients visiting the hospital has increased recently. He said that this was an indication that Covid-related cases are on the rise.

It is learnt that mandal-level education officers (MEO) are personally calling government teachers and urging them to take the vaccine. Meanwhile, the education department has prepared a list of regular, contract teachers and other staff of government schools.

People are taking the advice of doctors before going for the vaccination and many of them were not in a hurry now unlike earlier.

On the other hand, government hospitals are preparing to face any third wave eventuality and the government is supplying emergency equipment. There is also recruitment of medical staff and doctors at RIMS to meet the demand.