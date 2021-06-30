Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 TS government’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS government’s land auction move evokes huge response

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 30, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 7:33 am IST
The government is hopeful of earning up to Rs 2,500 crore from 13 plots which vary in size from one acre to 8.94 acres
The last date is July 13, while the registration fee for each plot is Rs 11,800, inclusive of the GST. (Representational Image: PTI)
 The last date is July 13, while the registration fee for each plot is Rs 11,800, inclusive of the GST. (Representational Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The recent notification issued by the state government to auction prime land parcels on Hyderabad outskirts has been evoking good response from prospective bidders. Several corporates, real estate firms, IT firms etc took part in pre-bid meeting conducted on June 25.

Though the government prescribed a minimum bid price at Rs 25 crore per acre, the government hopes to get between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore going by the huge response.

 

Official sources said over 100 bidders took part in the pre-bid meeting and had their doubts clarified with officials on the e-bidding. The government had issued notification on June 15 for the e-auction of 13 prime plots in Kokapet and Khanamet.

The last date is July 13, while the registration fee for each plot is Rs 11,800, inclusive of the GST. The earnest money deposit (EMD) is Rs 5 crore per plot which can be paid till till 5 pm of July 14.

The HMDA has put its eight plots totalling 49.91 acres in Kokapet and five in Khanamet of 15.01 acres belonging to the TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) up for auction. The e-auction of the Kokapet plots, named ‘Neopolis Layout’, will be held on July 15 and that of Khanamet plots on July 16.

 

The government is hopeful of earning up to Rs 2,500 crore from 13 plots which vary in size from one acre to 8.94 acres. All plots are bound by 36 metre and 45 metre roads.

As per the conditions, after the completion of the e-auction, the highest bidder has to pay minimum 33 per cent of the sale value as the first instalment within seven days upon confirmation of the allotment, the second instalment of 33 per cent sale value has to be paid within two months and the final instalment should be paid before October 25.

Official sources said the plots in ‘Neopolis Layout’ were in high demand as they were getting several enquiries from bidders.

 

...
Tags: land auction, telangana land auction
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Nagarjunasagar dam is the mega joint project of Telangana and AP on the River Krishna. (Photo: DC/File)

Telangana government deploys cops at Nagarjunasagar Dam

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Telangana Governor announces Chancellor's Awards in academics

The problem arose in Punjab when Sidhu opened a front against Captain Singh. (Photo: PTI/File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says no meeting fixed with Navjot Singh Sidhu

The court also directed the Centre to make available additional food grains to states for providing food grains to migrants/unorganised workers. (PTI)

Government apathy towards guest workers unpardonable: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

₹1,100 crore loan scam in J&K Bank; 31 accused chargesheeted

Among the accused are Sandip Jhunjhunwala, a businessman of Delhi who is the managing director of REI Agro Limited, Muhammad Yousaf Bhat, the then branch head of the J&K bank at Mahim, Mumbai and other 29 others including bank officials.(Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu CM sanctions Rs 100 Crore to tackle possible 3rd COVID wave

From the sum, the government had already allocated Rs 41.40 crore to procure oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment from Singapore and other foreign countries. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi meets Shah, Rajnath and Ajit Doval; mulls new drone policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

Government apathy towards guest workers unpardonable: SC

The court also directed the Centre to make available additional food grains to states for providing food grains to migrants/unorganised workers. (PTI)

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham