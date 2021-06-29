Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2021 Government gives Rs. ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government gives Rs.6.29L crore stimulus to boost COVID-hit economy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Jun 29, 2021, 7:01 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 7:01 am IST
For the health sector, the maximum loan amount of Rs 100 crore would be given and the maximum interest rate is capped at 7.95 per cent
Ms Sitharaman announced a stimulus package for the tourism industry which included five lakh tourist visas to be issued free of charge, once the government resumes issuance. (PTI file image)
 Ms Sitharaman announced a stimulus package for the tourism industry which included five lakh tourist visas to be issued free of charge, once the government resumes issuance. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: To stimulate the economy and ease the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Monday announced eight economic measures amounting to Rs 6.29 lakh crore to provide relief to individuals as well as businesses in the country.

Apart from eight relief measures announced in health and other worst affected sectors, Ms Sitharaman announced a stimulus package for the tourism industry which included five lakh tourist visas to be issued free of charge, once the government resumes issuance. The total financial implication of the scheme will be ₹ 100 crore.

 

Briefing the media, Ms Sitharaman said, "We are announcing about eight economic relief measures, of which four are absolutely new and one is specific to health infrastructure. A stimulus package worth Rs 6,28,993 crore will be used to support the Indian economy in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. For Covid-affected areas, we are announcing Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme, out of which Rs 50,000 crore is for the health sector and Rs 60,000 crore for other sectors. This credit guarantee scheme will facilitate new lending among the smallest borrowers, including stressed borrowers."

 

For the health sector, she said, the maximum loan amount of Rs 100 crore would be given and the maximum interest rate is capped at 7.95 per cent. "For other sectors, the interest rate is capped at 8.25 per cent. The coverage will be changed based on evolving needs," she added.

Apart from this, an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has been announced. This is in addition to the Rs 3 lakh crore announced under the scheme last year. "The new credit guarantee scheme will give loans to small borrowers through Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) where the maximum loan to individuals will be Rs 1.25 lakh at an interest rate below 2 per cent, as prescribed by the RBI. Our focus will be new loans, stressed borrowers except NPAs to be covered and the loan duration of 3 years under the scheme," she said.

 

The finance minister also announced job benefits, extending the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana and loan guarantees for Covid-affected sectors such as tourism. For the tourism sector, the finance minister unveiled a new scheme to revive the sector. "Financial support will be extended to more than 11,000 registered tourist guides and travel and tourism stakeholders (TTS). These TTS will receive upto Rs 10 lakh loan, while licensed tourist guides will get up to Rs 1 lakh loan," Ms Sitharaman said.

"In the tourism scheme, free tourist visas will be offered to five lakh tourists. This scheme is applicable till March 31, 2022, or till the first five lakh tourist visas get covered, whichever is earlier. One tourist can avail the benefit only once," she added.

 

During the briefing, the ministry of finance presentation said that 10.93 million foreign tourists visited Indian in 2019, and spent $30.098 billion on leisure and business.

The finance minister also announced an additional Rs 23,220 crore for short-term emergency preparedness with an emphasis on pediatrics care. This is on top of Rs 15,000 crore provided in the Budget. Further, she said that measures have been announced relating to North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMC), Digital India, and PMGKY.

...
Tags: covid-19 stimulus package, finance minister nirmala sitaraman, coronavirus pandemic, india lockdown, digital india, relief measures, tourism industry, free visas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A woman is administered the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at an urban health centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India reports less than 40k new cases after 102 days, recovery rate up by 96.87%

During investigation, a statement of the complainant's account and a copy of the fake cheques were obtained, the police said. (Representational image)

Two held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 97,500 from MP Sakshi Maharaj's bank account

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72

On Monday, Delhi recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, which took its infection tally to 14,33,993. (Representational Photo: AFP)

As cases fall, Delhi govt asks hospitals to reduce number of Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Reimann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)

BJP MLA asks CM M K Stalin to take steps to free elephant 'Rivaldo'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham